BTS as K-dramas leads

RM can take on the role of a charming and intelligent Goblin who seeks true love.
Image credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC
RM as Kim Shin
Jin is charismatic, has a playful personality, and is kind and supportive. Hence, he perfectly matches Ahn Min Hyuk from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin as Ahn Min Hyuk
Han Seo Jun from True Beauty was a kind-hearted musical genius who seemed tough on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside, much like BTS’ SUGA
SUGA as Han Seo Jun
Image credits-tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC
J-hope is kind, soft-hearted, and definitely a green flag. Hence, he perfectly fits Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Lee Junho
J-hope as Lee Junho
Image credits- ENA, BIGHIT MUSIC
The duo's self-love shines above all; their confident and radiant aura is always evident. Therefore, Jin would be the perfect fit
Jin as Lee Young Joon
Image Credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin perfectly fits the character of Kim Joo Won from Secret Garden, known for his charisma, confidence, and flirting skills, as well as his fashionable demeanor when the show aired
Jimin as Kim Joo Won
Image credits- SBS TV, BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA’s calm and introverted nature is perfectly reflected in Crash Landing On You’s Ri Jeong Hyuk
SUGA as Ri Jeong Hyeok
Image Credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC
Our Beloved Summer is a very warm, comforting, and cozy show that perfectly fits V’s vibe, not to mention the singer has also contributed an OST to the show
V as Choi Woong
Image credits- SBS TV, BIGHIT MUSIC
Do Kyung Seok from My ID is Gangnam Beauty is a calm, introverted, caring character who values a person's inner self more than outer beauty. The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, has a pure heart and would certainly be a perfect fit for this character
Jungkook as Do Kyung Seok
Image credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC
RM's determination and hardworking nature shine through, mirroring the passion of Park Sae Royi from Itaewon Class
RM as Park Sae Royi
Image Credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC
V is a romantic at heart and a millionaire, so the notion of him having a card with no limit is entirely feasible
V as Kang Tae Moo
Image credits- SBS, BIGHIT MUSIC
The duo were frequently compared for their similar looks and vibes when the series premiered