Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

april 18, 2024

Entertainment

BTS as K-dramas leads

RM can take on the role of a charming and intelligent Goblin who seeks true love.

Image credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC

RM as Kim Shin 

Jin is charismatic, has a playful personality, and is kind and supportive. Hence, he perfectly matches Ahn Min Hyuk from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin as Ahn Min Hyuk

Han Seo Jun from True Beauty was a kind-hearted musical genius who seemed tough on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside, much like BTS’ SUGA

SUGA as Han Seo Jun

Image credits-tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC

J-hope is kind, soft-hearted, and definitely a green flag. Hence, he perfectly fits Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Lee Junho

J-hope as Lee Junho

Image credits- ENA, BIGHIT MUSIC

The duo's self-love shines above all; their confident and radiant aura is always evident. Therefore, Jin would be the perfect fit

Jin as Lee Young Joon

Image Credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin perfectly fits the character of Kim Joo Won from Secret Garden, known for his charisma, confidence, and flirting skills, as well as his fashionable demeanor when the show aired

Jimin as Kim Joo Won

Image credits- SBS TV, BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA’s calm and introverted nature is perfectly reflected in Crash Landing On You’s Ri Jeong Hyuk

SUGA as Ri Jeong Hyeok

Image Credits- tvN, BIGHIT MUSIC

Our Beloved Summer is a very warm, comforting, and cozy show that perfectly fits V’s vibe, not to mention the singer has also contributed an OST to the show

V as Choi Woong

Image credits- SBS TV, BIGHIT MUSIC

Do Kyung Seok from My ID is Gangnam Beauty is a calm, introverted, caring character who values a person's inner self more than outer beauty. The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, has a pure heart and would certainly be a perfect fit for this character

Jungkook as Do Kyung Seok 

Image credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC

RM's determination and hardworking nature shine through, mirroring the passion of Park Sae Royi from Itaewon Class

RM as Park Sae Royi

Image Credits- JTBC, BIGHIT MUSIC

V is a romantic at heart and a millionaire, so the notion of him having a card with no limit is entirely feasible

V as Kang Tae Moo

Image credits- SBS, BIGHIT MUSIC

The duo were frequently compared for their similar looks and vibes when the series premiered

Jungkook as Cha Sung Hoon

Image credits- SBS, BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here