BTS as romance K-dramas characters
RM can take on the role of a charming and intelligent Goblin who seeks true love.
RM as Kim Shin
Image: tvN
Jin is charismatic, has a playful personality, and is kind and supportive. Hence, he perfectly matches Ahn Min Hyuk from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Jin as Ahn Min Hyuk
Image: JTBC
Han Seo Jun from True Beauty was a kind-hearted musical genius who seemed tough on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside, much like BTS’ SUGA
SUGA as Han Seo Jun
Image: tvN
J-hope is kind, soft-hearted, and definitely a green flag. Hence, he perfectly fits Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Lee Junho
J-hope as Lee Junho
Image: ENA
Jimin perfectly fits the character of Kim Joo Won from Secret Garden, known for his charisma, confidence, and flirting skills, as well as his fashionable demeanor when the show aired
Jimin as Kim Joo Won
Image: SBS TV
Our Beloved Summer is a very warm, comforting, and cozy show that perfectly fits V’s vibe and not to mention the singer has also contributed an OST to the show
V as Choi Woong
Image: SBS TV
Do Kyung Seok from My ID is Gangnam Beauty is a calm, introverted, caring character who values a person's inner self more than outer beauty. The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook has a pure heart and would certainly be a perfect fit for this character
Image: JTBC
Jungkook as Do Kyung Seok
V has previously acted in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and played the character of Han Sung who is a gentle, compassionate, and artistic member of the Hwarang group
Image: KBS2
V in Hwarang
BTS has also contributed their honey vocals for various K-dramas. V has sung Sweet Night for Itaewon class and Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, Jin has sung Yours for Jirisan, and Jimin has sung With You for Our Blues
BTS OSTs
Image: tvN
Given their popularity and success, BTS has also been mentioned in multiple K-dramas like Business Proposal, Vincenzo, Goblin, Hospital Playlist, Melting Me Softly, and Hotel Del Luna
BTS mentioned in K-dramas
Image: tvN