BTS' comfort songs to add to your playlist

BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album is a homage to their seven-year journey, making We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal a cherished track. The song recounts their struggles and expresses gratitude to ARMY, declaring, "We were only seven, but we have you all now"
We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal
Missing a friend can evoke a bittersweet feeling, but there's always hope for a reunion in the future. BTS surely understands this sentiment, which they expressed in the song Spring Day.
Spring Day
The song captures the bittersweet emotion of returning to everyday life. It was released during the pandemic. Despite this, BTS still manages to provide comfort as you journey back home
Fly To My Room
2!3! is BTS's first fan song, deeply meaningful to ARMYs for its heartfelt lyrics and tribute to their journey together. In the track, the boys express gratitude to their fans and hope for better days ahead
2!3!
Produced by Jungkook, this track is a sincere gift for ARMYs. BTS' genuine lyrics encourage listeners to take a moment to relax with a warm cup of tea and open their hearts, knowing that the band will be there to offer comfort
Magic Shop
The song is featured in the MOTS: Persona album. The lyrics convey a profound message of solidarity, reminding listeners that they have each other even in the darkest moments
Mikrokosmos
Life Goes On
The song's title conveys its message: life goes on despite challenges. It reminds us to find joy in small things and holds hope for a return to normalcy in the future
ARMYs' shared stories reveal the profound impact of the Love Yourself series worldwide. Through it, people learned to believe in themselves and flourish in life
Answer: Love Myself
Blue & Grey, a standout track from BTS' Be album, offers solace to those overwhelmed by thoughts, reminding listeners that difficult times will pass
Blue & Grey
Co-written by SUGA, Butterfly beautifully depicts the fear of loss through the metaphor of a butterfly. Despite this fear, the song also carries a message of hope and comfort, emphasizing the transient nature of life