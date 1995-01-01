Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

january 01, 2023

Entertainment

BTS covers to add to your playlist

BTS' rendition of Coldplay's Fix You is a delightful, heartwarming treat that brings bliss to your ears

Fix You by Coldplay

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' version of the iconic K-pop song Rainism by the legendary Rain is a must-have addition to your playlist

Rainism by Rain

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

Sung by members J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, Beautiful is a Korean remake of Mariah Carey's song with the same name

Beautiful by Mariah Carey

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

On Christmas Day, members Jimin and Jungkook treated their fans to a cover of this track, earning widespread acclaim for their exceptional vocal performance

Mistletoe by Justin Beiber

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS, known for their iconic status, impressed fans with a dance and vocal cover of Shinhwa’s Perfect Man, echoing the original song's sleeper hit success

Perfect Man by Shinhwa

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

In 2015, Jin expressed his love for his parents through a touching letter and gifted them with a heartfelt cover of Ra.D's Mom on Parents' Day

Mom by Ra.D

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

The remake of Boys' 1995 emerged as part of Seo's 20th-anniversary album project in 2017

Come Back Home by Seo Taiji & Boys

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

At the age of 22, Jungkook uploaded a cover of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's romantic ballad, 10,000 Hours, on Soundcloud as a special treat for his fans

10000 Hours by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS revived one of 8eight's best songs with a cover at the 31st Golden Disk Awards in 2017, showcasing their respect for their former label mates

Without a Heart by 8eight

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

RM, BTS's leader and main rapper, rarely showcases his singing skills, but he did just that in his and Jungkook's cover of Troye Sivan's Fools

Fools by Troye Sivan

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ members Jimin and Jungkook re-create the heartfelt song with their own beautiful touch

We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

This is one of the songs BTS aimed to replicate in their debut years, featuring meaningful rap and catchy lyrics. They performed at BBC Live Lounge on July 27th in 2021

I’ll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans

Image Credits-BIGHIT MUSIC

