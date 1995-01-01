BTS covers to add to your playlist
BTS' rendition of Coldplay's Fix You is a delightful, heartwarming treat that brings bliss to your ears
Fix You by Coldplay

BTS' version of the iconic K-pop song Rainism by the legendary Rain is a must-have addition to your playlist
Rainism by Rain

Sung by members J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, Beautiful is a Korean remake of Mariah Carey's song with the same name
Beautiful by Mariah Carey

On Christmas Day, members Jimin and Jungkook treated their fans to a cover of this track, earning widespread acclaim for their exceptional vocal performance
Mistletoe by Justin Beiber

BTS, known for their iconic status, impressed fans with a dance and vocal cover of Shinhwa’s Perfect Man, echoing the original song's sleeper hit success
Perfect Man by Shinhwa

In 2015, Jin expressed his love for his parents through a touching letter and gifted them with a heartfelt cover of Ra.D's Mom on Parents' Day
Mom by Ra.D

The remake of Boys' 1995 emerged as part of Seo's 20th-anniversary album project in 2017
Come Back Home by Seo Taiji & Boys

At the age of 22, Jungkook uploaded a cover of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's romantic ballad, 10,000 Hours, on Soundcloud as a special treat for his fans
10000 Hours by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

BTS revived one of 8eight's best songs with a cover at the 31st Golden Disk Awards in 2017, showcasing their respect for their former label mates
Without a Heart by 8eight

RM, BTS's leader and main rapper, rarely showcases his singing skills, but he did just that in his and Jungkook's cover of Troye Sivan's Fools
Fools by Troye Sivan

BTS’ members Jimin and Jungkook re-create the heartfelt song with their own beautiful touch
We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez

This is one of the songs BTS aimed to replicate in their debut years, featuring meaningful rap and catchy lyrics. They performed at BBC Live Lounge on July 27th in 2021
I’ll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans
