Heading 3
BTS’ debut: Birth of a legend
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The first single album from BTS saw the members deal with a hip hop concept
2 COOL 4 SKOOL
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS debuted with the fierce ‘No More Dream’ which has become a fan favourite over the years
No More Dream
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Initially known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, the rookie group eventually met with unprecedented success
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The leader RM was then known as Rap Monster
RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The strong vocalist with a handsome face, Jin
Jin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA
He carried talent beyond the realms of his sweet gummy smile
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A known dancer, J-hope brought the edge in the group
J-hope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A professionally trained modern dancer, the world was waiting for its Jimin
Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The secret weapon of the group, V was an all-rounder
V
The youngest oozed with skills and will to learn more each day
Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: RM’s ENTIRETY A laid back style game