Heading 3

BTS’ debut: Birth of a legend

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The first single album from BTS saw the members deal with a hip hop concept

2 COOL 4 SKOOL

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS debuted with the fierce ‘No More Dream’ which has become a fan favourite over the years

No More Dream

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Initially known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, the rookie group eventually met with unprecedented success

BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The leader RM was then known as Rap Monster

RM

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The strong vocalist with a handsome face, Jin

Jin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA

He carried talent beyond the realms of his sweet gummy smile

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A known dancer, J-hope brought the edge in the group

J-hope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A professionally trained modern dancer, the world was waiting for its Jimin

Jimin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The secret weapon of the group, V was an all-rounder

V

The youngest oozed with skills and will to learn more each day

Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

