Pujya Doss

 October 16, 2023

Entertainment

BTS goes solo for Grammys 2024

BTS members have submitted their solo songs for consideration at the Grammy Awards

Suga submitted 'D-Day' for a Grammy in the Rap Album category and Haegeum was sent for the Best Music Video Category

J-Hope submitted his song On the Street for two categories including Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video 

Jimin submitted his song FACE for a Grammy and Like Crazy for Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video 

Jin submitted his solo The Astronaut for Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video

Whereas, RM submitted his album Indigo for the Pop vocal Album Category and Wild Flower for both Pop Duo/Group and Best Music Video

V presented his album Layover for the Pop vocal album category and Slow Dancing for the both Pop solo performance and Bwst Music Video Category 

Finally, Jungkoook presented Seven for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Duo/Group and Best Music Video

It is the first time that all our idol songs have been sent for nominations after releasing their solo albums 

Fans are waiting for the 66th annual Grammy Awards which will be on February 5, 2024

