BTS goes solo for Grammys 2024
BTS members have submitted their solo songs for consideration at the Grammy Awards
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga submitted 'D-Day' for a Grammy in the Rap Album category and Haegeum was sent for the Best Music Video Category
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope submitted his song On the Street for two categories including Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin submitted his song FACE for a Grammy and Like Crazy for Song of the Year, Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin submitted his solo The Astronaut for Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Whereas, RM submitted his album Indigo for the Pop vocal Album Category and Wild Flower for both Pop Duo/Group and Best Music Video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V presented his album Layover for the Pop vocal album category and Slow Dancing for the both Pop solo performance and Bwst Music Video Category
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Finally, Jungkoook presented Seven for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Duo/Group and Best Music Video
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
It is the first time that all our idol songs have been sent for nominations after releasing their solo albums
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Fans are waiting for the 66th annual Grammy Awards which will be on February 5, 2024
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC