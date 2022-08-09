Heading 3

BTS' J-Hope: Airport Fashion King

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Heading to become the first South Korean musician headlining Lollapalooza? J-Hope has it in the bag

Mesh-y

Image: News1

The iconic denim jacket that sent the ARMY into a meltdown was buttoned more this time around!

Denim

Image: News1

It looks and surely feels comfortable! J-Hope grabbed a bear-inspired look for this one

Bath robe

Image: News1

The duck-shaped bag at his side caught many eyeballs as he battled cold with a colorful scarf

Ducked

Image: News1

Mix & Match

A blazer, shorts and beanie combo? Only J-Hope can pull off so well

Image: News1

Covered from head to toe, the BTS member is ready for a chilly weather in this top notch look

Hidden

Image: News1

J-Hope’s hat game is strong in this outfit and we are loving the laced up boots

Booted

Image: News1

Adding to his charm, J-Hope’s infectious smile is his best accessory

Sunshine

Image: News1

Adding chic to his lookbooks, J-Hope can very well pull off a dandy avatar

All black

Image: News1

At the same time, he can aptly be reminiscent of a “boyfriend ‘fit” as the internet likes to call it

Laid back

