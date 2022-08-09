Heading 3
BTS' J-Hope: Airport Fashion King
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Heading to become the first South Korean musician headlining Lollapalooza? J-Hope has it in the bag
Mesh-y
Image: News1
The iconic denim jacket that sent the ARMY into a meltdown was buttoned more this time around!
Denim
Image: News1
It looks and surely feels comfortable! J-Hope grabbed a bear-inspired look for this one
Bath robe
Image: News1
The duck-shaped bag at his side caught many eyeballs as he battled cold with a colorful scarf
Ducked
Image: News1
Mix & Match
A blazer, shorts and beanie combo? Only J-Hope can pull off so well
Image: News1
Covered from head to toe, the BTS member is ready for a chilly weather in this top notch look
Hidden
Image: News1
J-Hope’s hat game is strong in this outfit and we are loving the laced up boots
Booted
Image: News1
Adding to his charm, J-Hope’s infectious smile is his best accessory
Sunshine
Image: News1
Adding chic to his lookbooks, J-Hope can very well pull off a dandy avatar
All black
Image: News1
At the same time, he can aptly be reminiscent of a “boyfriend ‘fit” as the internet likes to call it
Laid back
