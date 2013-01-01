J-Hope's journey over the years has been marked by hard work, creativity, and dedication to his craft. He has become a role model for fans around the world and continues to inspire with his music and his message of hope
J-Hope of BTS
J-Hope was born on February 18, 1994, in Gwangju, South Korea. He showed an early interest in dance and began practising popping and locking at a young age
Early Life
Before joining BTS, J-Hope was a member of the underground dance team Neuron, and he also competed in various dance competitions
Pre-debut
J-Hope made his debut with BTS in 2013 as a rapper and dancer. He quickly became known for his energetic and charismatic performances
Debut
J-Hope has been an integral part of BTS' success. He has contributed to the group's songwriting and has released several solo tracks, including ‘Daydream,’ ‘Chicken Noodle Soup,’ and ‘Blue Side’
Career With BTS
J-Hope released his first mixtape ‘Hope World’ on March 2, 2018, and received love from fans around the globe
First Mixtape
J-Hope is known for his positive and optimistic personality. He has spoken openly about his struggles with self-doubt and anxiety and has encouraged fans to seek help when they need it
Personal Life
J-Hope is the next BTS member after Jin to enlist in the military. Prior to his enlistment J-Hope officially debuted solo with ‘Jack In The Box’ and released ‘On The Street’ featuring his muse J. Cole
Ahead Of Military Enlistment
J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18 as an active duty soldier at Wonju city in the Gangwon Province where he will complete 5 weeks of basic training before being assigned a base
Role In Military
All BTS members including Jin united to bid farewell to J-Hope for his enlistment
BTS with J-Hope
