BTS’ Jimin’s heart winning selfies

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BTS’ Twitter

The BTS member has mastered the art of selca!

Jimin

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Also known as Chim Chim, Jimin easily turns adorable for his fans.

Chim Chim

Image: BTS’ Twitter

His puffy cheeks often correlate him to the Korean snack Mochi

Mochi

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Jimin has been blessed with a handsome face that he uses to his rightful advantage

Blessed

Image: BTS’ Twitter

At the same time, he has honed his dancing abilities to become a star performer

Skilled

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Loved

His soft voice has lured the BTS ARMY to make him a fan favourite

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Talented and well mannered? Jimin is a heartthrob

Charming

Image: BTS’ Twitter

His eyes and his stage presence are equally capable of keeping you hooked to him

Captivating

Image: BTS’ Twitter

Jimin is always down to earth and relatable to his fans

Humble

Be it taking care of fellow BTS members’ birthdays or being their personal listener, Jimin has been an absolute sweetheart

Kind

Image: BTS’ Twitter

