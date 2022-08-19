Heading 3
BTS’ Jimin’s heart winning selfies
Image: BTS’ Twitter
The BTS member has mastered the art of selca!
Jimin
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Also known as Chim Chim, Jimin easily turns adorable for his fans.
Chim Chim
Image: BTS’ Twitter
His puffy cheeks often correlate him to the Korean snack Mochi
Mochi
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Jimin has been blessed with a handsome face that he uses to his rightful advantage
Blessed
Image: BTS’ Twitter
At the same time, he has honed his dancing abilities to become a star performer
Skilled
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Loved
His soft voice has lured the BTS ARMY to make him a fan favourite
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Talented and well mannered? Jimin is a heartthrob
Charming
Image: BTS’ Twitter
His eyes and his stage presence are equally capable of keeping you hooked to him
Captivating
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Jimin is always down to earth and relatable to his fans
Humble
Be it taking care of fellow BTS members’ birthdays or being their personal listener, Jimin has been an absolute sweetheart
Kind
Image: BTS’ Twitter
