"I feel that we are only running forward without rest. I hope that we can find time to relax and smile a bit more."
On Smiling
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"Never give up on a dream that you’ve been chasing almost your whole life."
Chase Your Dreams
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"If your heart has grown bigger, that also means you have also let go and emptied out many things. This shows that you have let go of the bad things and are left with nothing but happiness and freedom."
Happiness And Freedom
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"Go on your own path even if you live for a day."
On Living
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"I want to grow further and faster so I can show them a really great performance. In my head, I was telling the fans, 'I'll do better real soon'."
For The Fans
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you."
Find Someone
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"I thought the phrase ‘Love Yourself’ would mean something extra special to people who are harsh on themselves."
Love Yourself
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"There is beauty in everything, just that not everyone sees it."
Beauty Everywhere
Source: Jimin's Instagram
"I finally realized, so I love me, not so perfect but so beautiful. I’m the one I should love."
Love Against All Odds
Source: Jimin's Instagram
Click Here
"I cried a lot, was exhausted and thought about giving up frequently. As the day passes by, I want to develop and show you all a better side of me. "
Self Care
Source: Jimin's Instagram