Pujya Doss

september 24, 2023

Entertainment

BTS’ Jimin’s quotes to heal your heart

Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Please cherish me and treat me with love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I was born suddenly in order to meet all of you. So please love me a lot

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

From the beginning until now, all this was made possible because of our fans

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I am the most thankful that we are able to be in this journey together. I believe that I would not be where I am today if we weren’t able to do this together

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Honesty, I don’t like showing people the human version of Park Jimin. I’m not saying this to try and distance myself from everyone, but that I’d rather remain as everyone’s celebrity

I am the most happy when I see our fans cheering for us while we’re backstage when I see our members on stage performing when I sing, and when I see fans happy because of my singing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

There is beauty in everything, just that not everyone sees it

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I feel that we are only running forward without rest. I hope that we can find time to relax and smile a bit more

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

