BTS’ Jimin’s quotes to heal your heart
Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Please cherish me and treat me with love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
I was born suddenly in order to meet all of you. So please love me a lot
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
From the beginning until now, all this was made possible because of our fans
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
I am the most thankful that we are able to be in this journey together. I believe that I would not be where I am today if we weren’t able to do this together
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Honesty, I don’t like showing people the human version of Park Jimin. I’m not saying this to try and distance myself from everyone, but that I’d rather remain as everyone’s celebrity
I am the most happy when I see our fans cheering for us while we’re backstage when I see our members on stage performing when I sing, and when I see fans happy because of my singing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
There is beauty in everything, just that not everyone sees it
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
I feel that we are only running forward without rest. I hope that we can find time to relax and smile a bit more
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC