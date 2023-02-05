Heading 3
BTS’ Jimin’s Top Instagram posts in 2022
Vedangi Joshi
feb 5, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Hotness
Jimin’s fashion game is always on point
While singing is when Jimin looks the most amazing
Beauty
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
How well do you know BLACKPINK
Best Happy Ending Romantic K-dramas
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Aww! BTS’ Jimin looks so adorable in purple
Cute
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Birthdays and Jimin’s happy face are our favourite
Birthday Boy
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
His rosy cheeks are making our hate rate go high
Blushing
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Irresistible
An overload of charm
Look at that innocent admirable face
Peek-a-Boo
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Peace
That sweet face has melted many hearts
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
He is the perfect mash of cute and sexy
Prince
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.