BTS’ Jimin's top recommended songs 

Sakshi Malu

MARCH 24, 2023

Entertainment 

One of the beloved BTS members, Park Jimin, not only enjoys dancing but also loves to listen to music.

Jimin

Source: Jimin Instagram

Let's take a look at a list of his self-curated tracks.

The playlist

Source: Jimin Instagram

Jimin shared this top favourite song of his with ARMY which has already hit records ever since it came out!

At My Worst - Pink Sweats 

Source: Jimin Instagram

Jimin enjoys this one by Justin Beiber and has added the song to his playlist

Deserve You- Justin Beiber

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram 

Jimin has a love for rock music and he sure enjoys listening to Fix You by Coldplay

Fix You- Coldplay

Source: Coldplay Instagram 

Among all of the artists that have collaborated with BTS, Halsey is one Jimin has built a close relationship with

Colors - Halsey

Source: Halsey Instagram 

One more recommendation by Jimin is Young by The Chainsmokers 

Young - The Chainsmokers

Source: The Chainsmokers Instagram 

There's no limit to Jimin’s love for music and here is one more favourite by the singer

Love- Lana del Rey

Source: Jimin Instagram

Jimin has a varied taste in music and he also likes rap songs including Wiz Khalifa's 'Stayin Out All Night'

Stayin out all Night- Wiz Khalifa

Source: Wiz Khalifa Instagram 

Jimin likes the voice of multiple female artists and this is another artist that swooned him away with her music

Can't Help Me - H.E.R

Source: H.E.R Instagram 

