One of the beloved BTS members, Park Jimin, not only enjoys dancing but also loves to listen to music.
Jimin
Let's take a look at a list of his self-curated tracks.
The playlist
Jimin shared this top favourite song of his with ARMY which has already hit records ever since it came out!
At My Worst - Pink Sweats
Jimin enjoys this one by Justin Beiber and has added the song to his playlist
Deserve You- Justin Beiber
Jimin has a love for rock music and he sure enjoys listening to Fix You by Coldplay
Fix You- Coldplay
Among all of the artists that have collaborated with BTS, Halsey is one Jimin has built a close relationship with
Colors - Halsey
One more recommendation by Jimin is Young by The Chainsmokers
Young - The Chainsmokers
There's no limit to Jimin’s love for music and here is one more favourite by the singer
Love- Lana del Rey
Jimin has a varied taste in music and he also likes rap songs including Wiz Khalifa's 'Stayin Out All Night'
Stayin out all Night- Wiz Khalifa
Jimin likes the voice of multiple female artists and this is another artist that swooned him away with her music
