Pujya Doss

september 22 2023

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin’s transformation over years

The icon has come far looking at his journey from 2013 till now. You will be amazed to see his growth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

See the chubby little dreamboat when he used to be cute. Even J-Hope would tease him often pulling his chubby cheeks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Debute ERA

YOU IN DANGER! We move into The Dark & Wild era which was one of BTS’ best albums Jimin delivered with the most emo vibe here, of course

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

EMO BOY

While this year also blessed us with the legendary red hair color on Jimin in the DOPE MV, this one from the Perfect Man cover will remain iconic forever

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THE NAMJA

This is not debatable the idol has his silver-gray hair from the blood sweat and tears days. This looks is one for the books

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SLEEK ERA

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The heat was definitely on with the sexy and smoldering energy that came to the Love Yourself series. When ARMY said puberty hit the maknae line like a truck, they’re not lying. Just look at him

LOVE YOURSELF

The stage presence of our idol has always been enchanting and this performance solidifies that fact

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IT BOY

Jimin was charming and adorable as ever during the MOTS: Persona era. His cuteness is on full display in the MV justifying the title

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

LUV BOY

Are we sure this is the same person as No More Dream? It’s just too hard to imagine. Every time we watch the music video for ON, our love for him increases

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ON? OMG!

If there is someone who can carry a rainbow look like this, then it is the one and only Park Jimin. He did not fear while going for a style like this and we must say his risk paid off

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BRIGHTEST STAR

THANKS FOR READING

