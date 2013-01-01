BTS' Jimin’s transformation over years
The icon has come far looking at his journey from 2013 till now. You will be amazed to see his growth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
See the chubby little dreamboat when he used to be cute. Even J-Hope would tease him often pulling his chubby cheeks
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Debute ERA
YOU IN DANGER! We move into The Dark & Wild era which was one of BTS’ best albums Jimin delivered with the most emo vibe here, of course
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EMO BOY
While this year also blessed us with the legendary red hair color on Jimin in the DOPE MV, this one from the Perfect Man cover will remain iconic forever
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
THE NAMJA
This is not debatable the idol has his silver-gray hair from the blood sweat and tears days. This looks is one for the books
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SLEEK ERA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The heat was definitely on with the sexy and smoldering energy that came to the Love Yourself series. When ARMY said puberty hit the maknae line like a truck, they’re not lying. Just look at him
LOVE YOURSELF
The stage presence of our idol has always been enchanting and this performance solidifies that fact
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IT BOY
Jimin was charming and adorable as ever during the MOTS: Persona era. His cuteness is on full display in the MV justifying the title
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
LUV BOY
Are we sure this is the same person as No More Dream? It’s just too hard to imagine. Every time we watch the music video for ON, our love for him increases
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ON? OMG!
If there is someone who can carry a rainbow look like this, then it is the one and only Park Jimin. He did not fear while going for a style like this and we must say his risk paid off
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BRIGHTEST STAR