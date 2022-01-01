Heading 3

june 12, 2024

BTS' Jin military discharge highlights

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in December 2022 and completed his military service as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, requested fans to refrain from visiting the site to ensure a smooth discharge process

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

The other BTS members, except for Suga who is currently serving as a social service worker, reunited to celebrate Jin’s discharge

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

RM held a special saxophone performance to celebrate Jin’s discharge

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Fans hung colorful banners outside the base, with messages like "Seok-jin you did so well for the last 548 days. We’ll stand by you with our unwavering love"

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin was greeted by bandmates J-hope, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who presented him with a giant bouquet of flowers

Image credits: Jin’s official Instagram

Jin’s bandmates reportedly took leave from their duties to mark his discharge

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea’s northern Yeoncheon county early Wednesday

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin is set to have a special event with ARMYs the day after his discharge

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin’s discharge marks an exciting time for ARMYs as they welcome him back

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

