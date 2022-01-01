BTS' Jin military discharge highlights
Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in December 2022 and completed his military service as an active-duty soldier at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do
Jin’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, requested fans to refrain from visiting the site to ensure a smooth discharge process
The other BTS members, except for Suga who is currently serving as a social service worker, reunited to celebrate Jin’s discharge
RM held a special saxophone performance to celebrate Jin’s discharge
Fans hung colorful banners outside the base, with messages like "Seok-jin you did so well for the last 548 days. We’ll stand by you with our unwavering love"
Jin was greeted by bandmates J-hope, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who presented him with a giant bouquet of flowers
Jin’s bandmates reportedly took leave from their duties to mark his discharge
Jin emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea’s northern Yeoncheon county early Wednesday
Jin is set to have a special event with ARMYs the day after his discharge
Jin’s discharge marks an exciting time for ARMYs as they welcome him back
