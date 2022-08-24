Heading 3

BTS’ Jin’s handsome face in selfies

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BTS Twitter

It is truly fascinating how handsome he can be!

Wonder

Image: BTS Twitter

His eyes hold a magical power to pull the ARMYs right in.

Magical

Image: BTS Twitter

He is capable of pulling off aegyo

Cute

Image: BTS Twitter

And surprise the fans with such photos once in a while

Hot

Image: BTS Twitter

The best part is, one doesn’t even need to look at his full face to know just how amazing he is!

Eye opening

Image: BTS Twitter

Dapper

Jin can look like a CEO in a suit

Image: BTS Twitter

And like a boy next door in simple ‘fits

Casual

Image: Jin’s Instagram

The answer to the question of the most handsome of them all would be Jin

Mirror mirror

Image: Jin’s Instagram

His true beauty is visible even as he goes bare face

Confident

He knows he’s got it all and so has proudly stood by his nickname

Worldwide handsome

Image: Jin’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: RM’s ENTIRETY A laid back style game

Click Here