Pujya Doss

september 27, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' Jin’s quotes to make your day

I’m living true to my feelings by living in the now

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

You may find that any moment can be turned into an opportunity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Nothing’s carved in stone

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

When I close my eyes, I think I will only remember the happy memories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Only you have to know how hard you work

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Pridefulness is good for nothing

I like to go with the flow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I’m the one I should love in this world

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Have the mindset that you love yourself and give compliments to yourself

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

