BTS' Jin’s quotes to make your day
I’m living true to my feelings by living in the now
You may find that any moment can be turned into an opportunity
Nothing’s carved in stone
When I close my eyes, I think I will only remember the happy memories
Only you have to know how hard you work
Pridefulness is good for nothing
I like to go with the flow
Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed
I’m the one I should love in this world
Have the mindset that you love yourself and give compliments to yourself
