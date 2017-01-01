Heading 3

BTS' Jin's solo K-pop songs you can't miss

Here’s the list of top songs of BTS’ Jin famously known as WorldWide Handsome to Us aka ARMY

A soulful anthem of self-love, Jin's powerful vocals soar, delivering a message of embracing one's worth. The song's emotive journey captivates, leaving a lasting impact

Epiphany

Jin's love letter to ARMY, Moon is a celestial ballad. His warm, comforting voice narrates a celestial tale, making listeners feel like cherished stars in his universe

Moon

With haunting melodies, Jin delves into the complexities of emotions. Abyss explores the shadows of the heart, unraveling a profound narrative through poignant lyrics and melancholic tones

Abyss

A masterpiece of vulnerability, Awake showcases Jin's introspective side. His earnest vocals navigate a sea of emotions, creating a poignant reflection on dreams and reality

Awake

A hidden gem, Tonight is an acoustic serenade. Jin's tender vocals, paired with a soothing melody, create a serene atmosphere, making it the perfect song for introspective moments

Tonight

As his first solo release in BTS’ Chapter Two, Jin reached out to friends and previous BTS collaborators Coldplay to help share an important message that fans have held on to tight

The Astronaut

Another birthday present for ARMY in 2021, Jin switched things up entirely with his super-fun, super-synth track Super Tuna, which became an unexpected viral hit even without streaming distribution on its initial release

Super Tuna

Jin expertly channeled the emotions of the drama through lyrics like, Every night, I see you in my heart/ Every time I do, I end up crying once again showing his ability to tell stories through song

Yours

Recorded for the 2017 Korean drama Hwarang, Jin teamed up with his band member V (who also co-starred in the show) for this jazz and rock-infused duet. The track reached No. 8 on World Digital Song Sales

It's Definitely You

