BTS’ Jungkook: 1st Solo Album GOLDEN
Jungkook is the last one of the septet to go solo since the group’s plan to focus on individual careers until possible reunion in 2025
Image: BTS’ Official Instagram
On October 4 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that Jungkook would be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN next month
GOLDEN, however, also marks the first solo album of his career
GOLDEN will be dropped on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST
It is said that GOLDEN will feature 11 tracks including his previously released digital singles Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow)
According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the album is “inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist"
The BTS ARMY can look forward to Jungkook delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN
During a recent live with ARMY, Jungkook also said that he will be performing at Music Bank
Jungkook will be premiering his latest pre-release single 3D on Music Bank on October 13
Fans are excited to discover the new bangers in Jungkook’s GOLDEN
