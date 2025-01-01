Heading 3

 October 04,2023

BTS’ Jungkook: 1st Solo Album GOLDEN

Jungkook is the last one of the septet to go solo since the group’s plan to focus on individual careers until possible reunion in 2025

Image: BTS’ Official Instagram 

On October 4 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that Jungkook would be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN next month

GOLDEN, however, also marks the first solo album of his career

GOLDEN will be dropped on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST

It is said that GOLDEN will feature 11 tracks including his previously released digital singles Seven (featuring Latto) and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow)

 According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the album is “inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist"

The BTS ARMY can look forward to Jungkook delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of GOLDEN

During a recent live with ARMY, Jungkook also said that he will be performing at Music Bank

 Jungkook will be premiering his latest pre-release single 3D on Music Bank on October 13

Fans are excited to discover the new bangers in Jungkook’s GOLDEN

