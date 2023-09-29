BTS’ Jungkook 3D feat Jack Harlow: Details
On September 23, the Global Citizen Festival witnessed an electrifying announcement from BTS' Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook created history as the first K-pop idol to headline the event
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Amidst his captivating performance, he revealed a groundbreaking project titled ‘3D’
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
On September 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced Jungkook's upcoming solo single called 3D to be released on the 29th of this month.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a collaboration with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
3D is a Pop R&B song that revolves around the idea of harbouring feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions
After his performance, Jungkook talked to his fans on Weverse divulging details about his rehearsal and new project
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The agency also released two teaser films named '3D' Hero Film 01 and '3D' Hero Film 02 respectively
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
3D is set to release on Friday, 29 September 2023 at 1 PM KST
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Fans are eagerly waiting to see a more mature side to Jungkook and his growth as a solo artist
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC