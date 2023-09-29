Heading 3

BTS’ Jungkook 3D feat Jack Harlow: Details

On September 23, the Global Citizen Festival witnessed an electrifying announcement from BTS' Jungkook

 Jungkook created history as the first K-pop idol to headline the event

Amidst his captivating performance, he revealed a groundbreaking project titled ‘3D’

On September 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced Jungkook's upcoming solo single called 3D to be released on the 29th of this month.

This is a collaboration with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow

 3D is a Pop R&B song that revolves around the idea of harbouring feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions

After his performance, Jungkook talked to his fans on Weverse divulging details about his rehearsal and new project

The agency also released two teaser films named '3D' Hero Film 01 and '3D' Hero Film 02 respectively

3D is set to release on Friday, 29 September 2023 at 1 PM KST 

Fans are eagerly waiting to see a more mature side to Jungkook and his growth as a solo artist 

