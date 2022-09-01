Heading 3

BTS’ Jungkook:
The Golden Maknae

BTS member Jungkook is a treat to the eyes

Visuals

Jungkook has previously revealed that black, comfy and large size are his go-to fashion picks

Fashion

The one with the most tattoos in the group, including an growing sleeve

Tattoos

Interestingly, he also has a lot of piercings making the fans go crazy for him

Piercings

He is funny, cheeky, lovable and all things purely magical

Charm

As soon as he is on the stage, Jungkook turns into a professional with an aim to prove his mettle

Stage presence

Physique

Buff and building every day, Jungkook once spoke about his plans to have his body like the slimmer version of singer Kim Jongkook one day

Always ready to try even the most dangerous things, Jungkook lives with the ‘YOLO’ mindset

Courage

He is kind and always very polite to others

Manners

He has an infectious smile to top it all off

Smile

