BTS’ Jungkook:
The Golden Maknae
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
BTS member Jungkook is a treat to the eyes
Visuals
Image: News1
Jungkook has previously revealed that black, comfy and large size are his go-to fashion picks
Fashion
Image: News1
The one with the most tattoos in the group, including an growing sleeve
Tattoos
Image: News1
Interestingly, he also has a lot of piercings making the fans go crazy for him
Piercings
Image: News1
He is funny, cheeky, lovable and all things purely magical
Charm
Image: News1
As soon as he is on the stage, Jungkook turns into a professional with an aim to prove his mettle
Stage presence
Image: News1
Physique
Buff and building every day, Jungkook once spoke about his plans to have his body like the slimmer version of singer Kim Jongkook one day
Image: News1
Always ready to try even the most dangerous things, Jungkook lives with the ‘YOLO’ mindset
Courage
Image: News1
He is kind and always very polite to others
Manners
Image: News1
He has an infectious smile to top it all off
Smile
