BTS' V's fashion for Layover promotions

BTS' Jungkook released his debut single SEVEN in July 2023 through BIGHIT MUSIC. Seven has won Song of Summer at this year’s VMAs
Song of Summer at 2023 MTV VMAs
For the second consecutive year, BTS’ Jungkook secured Audacy’s 2023 Artist of the Summer Award.
Audacy’s 2023 Artist Of The Summer
BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut single, Seven becomes the longest-running single by an Asian act to reign on the charts in 2023. The song is the first to do so on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. Charts.
#1 on Billboard’s Global 200 Chart
BTS’ Jungkook solo song, Seven featuring the American rapper Latto became the fastest song by a male artist and second overall to hit 500 million dreams on Spotify.
500 million streams
BTS’ Jungkook broke the record for the most monthly listeners on his profile on Spotify. He crossed 28.9 million listeners on Spotify. Making a new record for most monthly listeners for a South Korean soloist.
Spotify record break
Debut on Spotify Global Charts
Seven (feat. Latto) gave Jungkook his debut entry to the Spotify Global Charts. It was made possible with 15.995 million filtered streams for the song, Seven.
Jungkook’s solo song Seven made him the fastest South Korean act to reach the No. 1 spot in the U.S. iTunes chart in just one hour and six minutes.
#1 on U.S. iTunes
BTS’ Jungkook’s, Still With You reached #1 on The Global Spotify Viral 100 Chart since its release across all digital streaming platforms. Earlier it was not available as an official single under his name.
No. 1 On Global Spotify Viral 100 Chart
His solo song, Seven whose music video was released the same day gave him his debut on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart with the music video garnering over 122 million views.
No.1 on YouTube’s Global Top Songs chart
BTS’ Jungkook surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in total across all his credits in just 409 days.
1 Billion Streams On Spotify