BTS' Jungkook's Dance-Ready Hits
The golden Maknae of the biggest boy band Jungkook, has gifted BTS ARMYs with many beautiful songs which are perfect for a dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook
Begin is the solo track of Jungkook penned by BTS leader RM. The song is all about Jungkook’s journey as a young dreamer from Busan who traveled to Seoul at the young age of 15
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Begin
Euphoria is probably the most popular Jungkook solo song as of this writing as it was featured in a number of TV shows, this hopeful song talks about the overwhelming feeling of happiness that one feels
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria
Lyric-wise, My Time from the 2020 BTS album Map of the Soul: 7 hits the most. With the lyrics mainly written by Jungkook himself, the superstar looks back on his journey as a teenager
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
My Time
This is a perfect song for slow dancing, and you can't disagree with it
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Still With You
Stay Alive was sung by Jungkook and produced by SUGA. The beat and melody was created by SUGA a long time ago and he confirmed that it is the track he and Jung Kook were working on while filming ‘In The SOOP 2’ back in 2021
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stay Alive
Jungkook once again showed his love and appreciation for ARMY this year when he uploaded his solo song My You on June 12, 2022, just days after the release of the PROOF album
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
My You
The talent and stage presence he showed during his live performance at the opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the song Dreamers featuring Qatari singer, is one for the books
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dreamers
This is a dream collab for many BTS Army, you know the love JK has for Charlie and this song is just perfect for a groovy dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Left and Right
Click Here
The latest solo song that took the industry by storm is a perfect dance song with upbeat music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seven