 Sugandha Srivastava

july 10, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' Jungkook's Skincare Routine

Jungkook's skincare hero is apple cider vinegar, known for reducing blemishes and scars. He recommends diluting it in water and using it as a face wash twice a week

Apple Cider Vinegar

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

DIY Face Wash

Make an apple cider vinegar face wash by mixing warm water and apple cider vinegar. Gently cleanse your face with this mixture to remove excess oil and dirt

Apple cider vinegar can also be used as a toner to tighten and cleanse the skin, minimizing the appearance of large pores. Mix vinegar and purified water and apply it on the skin with a cotton pad or spray it evenly on the face

Toner

Apply apple cider vinegar directly to blemishes using a cotton ball or pad for quick spot treatment. Its antibacterial properties help target specific areas on the face

Spot Treatment

Apple cider vinegar not only helps with acne but also maintains the skin's elasticity and slows down the aging process

Maintains Elasticity

It acts as a mild exfoliator for sensitive skin, gently removing dead cells and promoting a smoother complexion

Mild Exfoliator

Apple cider vinegar's antimicrobial properties help tackle infections and soothe irritation caused by pimples

Antimicrobial Properties

To avoid damaging the skin barrier, always dilute apple cider vinegar in water before applying it to the face

Dilution is Key

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a face wash, toner, or spot treatment, depending on your skincare needs

Versatile Usage

Jungkook's skincare routine proves that effective skincare can be found in everyday kitchen ingredients like apple cider vinegar, without the need for expensive products

Affordable Skincare

