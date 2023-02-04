Heading 3

 BTS’ Jungkook’s Top 2022 Instagram posts

Vedangi Joshi

feb 4, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

Selfie 

Jungkook’s face is shining bright like the sun 

An innocent face with mischief on his mind 

 Lovely 

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

BLACKPINK's Lisa Best 2022 selfies

BTS’ Jin’s Top Instagram posts in 2022

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

Looking so delicate in the suit   

Gentleman

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

The handsomeness which makes everyone skip a heartbeat

Bewitching

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

BTS’ Jungkook seems to be enjoying the comfortable weather 

Chilling

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

Alluring 

He looks exquisitely charming 

BTS’ Jungkook is a delightful and happy soul 

Calm

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

Relieved

He looks so happy and relaxed in this one 

 Image Credit: Jungkook’s Instagram

Those wonderful eyes mesmerise everyone 

Attractive 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here