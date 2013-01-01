Heading 3

BTS Members And Their Celebrity Crushes

Sugandha Srivastava

April 18, 2023

Entertainment

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

Introduction To BTS

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS has become a global phenomenon with a massive following of fans known as the "ARMY." They have released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, and have won numerous awards

ARMY

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The group has also been praised for their social activism, addressing topics such as mental health and self-love in their music and public appearances

Social Activism

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

He crushes hard over Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. She’s a very popular actress who has done spectacular films that keep the audience hooked. No wonder, she’s Jimin’s crush

Jimin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM has a crush on American actress Blake Lively. Lately, Blake was trending all over the internet over her recent appearance where she looked divine as ever

RM

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Well, who doesn’t have a crush on Anne Hathaway? She’s an Oscar-winning actress who has an amazing personality and is a favourite of everyone

Jin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

He has an adorable crush on Amanda Seyfried. She’s a lovely actress and is famous for her roles in movies such as Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, etc

J-Hope

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

He has a crush on our very own Black Widow, Scarlet Johansson. She’s a badass actress and knows how to put up a spectacular performance in her movies

SUGA

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Why have just one crush when you can have two? V reportedly has a crush on Rachel McAdams and Lily Collins. These two actresses are very well-known in the Hollywood industry for their amazing acting skills

V

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

When asked about his crush, he was at a loss for words as he wasn’t able to remember the name of the actress but he did have a picture in mind. With this answer, his bandmates piped in, laughing at him and urging him to google the crush later

Jungkook

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

