BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook
Introduction To BTS
BTS has become a global phenomenon with a massive following of fans known as the "ARMY." They have released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, and have won numerous awards
ARMY
The group has also been praised for their social activism, addressing topics such as mental health and self-love in their music and public appearances
Social Activism
He crushes hard over Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. She’s a very popular actress who has done spectacular films that keep the audience hooked. No wonder, she’s Jimin’s crush
Jimin
RM has a crush on American actress Blake Lively. Lately, Blake was trending all over the internet over her recent appearance where she looked divine as ever
RM
Well, who doesn’t have a crush on Anne Hathaway? She’s an Oscar-winning actress who has an amazing personality and is a favourite of everyone
Jin
He has an adorable crush on Amanda Seyfried. She’s a lovely actress and is famous for her roles in movies such as Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, etc
J-Hope
He has a crush on our very own Black Widow, Scarlet Johansson. She’s a badass actress and knows how to put up a spectacular performance in her movies
SUGA
Why have just one crush when you can have two? V reportedly has a crush on Rachel McAdams and Lily Collins. These two actresses are very well-known in the Hollywood industry for their amazing acting skills
V
When asked about his crush, he was at a loss for words as he wasn’t able to remember the name of the actress but he did have a picture in mind. With this answer, his bandmates piped in, laughing at him and urging him to google the crush later
Jungkook
