BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The band co-writes and co-produces much of their material
Bangtan Sonyeondan
Source: BTS Instagram
The band consists of 7 members. The BTS members are: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook
Members of BTS
Source: BTS Instagram
The band formed back in 2010, but debuted back on June 12, 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. BTS has been nominated for Grammy multiple times amongst other countless achievements
Debut and achievements of BTS
Source: BTS Instagram
Jungkook has stated that his favourite colour is black. He has been seen wearing black outfits frequently during performances and public appearances. However, he has also expressed an appreciation for red and purple
Jungkook
Source: BTS Instagram
RM, the leader of the K-pop group BTS, has mentioned in interviews that his favourite colour is black. He has also expressed an interest in other dark shades such as navy blue and deep green
RM
Source: RM Instagram
SUGA has mentioned that his favourite colour is white. He wears white clothing frequently with understated accessories. SUGA is also fond of other colours like black and grey
SUGA
Source: SUGA Instagram
V is well-known for his love of the colour purple. He also likes other vibrant colours, such as pink and blue, and enjoys experimenting with different colour combinations in his dressing style
V
Source: V Instagram
Jimin's favourite colour is blue, particularly shades of sky blue and navy. He often wears blue clothing and accessories. He has expressed an interest in other cool colours such as green and purple
Jimin
Source: Jimin Instagram
Jin has stated that his favourite colour is pink. He also likes other bright colours such as orange and yellow
Jin
Source: Jin Instagram
J-Hope has been known to favour the colour green. He has mentioned that he loves all shades, from mint to forest green. J-Hope has expressed an interest in other bright and cheerful colours such as orange, yellow, and pink
J-Hope
Source: J-Hope Instagram
