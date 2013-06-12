Heading 3

BTS members and their favourite colours

Sugandha Srivastava

April 12, 2023

Entertainment

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The band co-writes and co-produces much of their material

Bangtan Sonyeondan

Source: BTS Instagram

The band consists of 7 members. The BTS members are: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Members of BTS

Source: BTS Instagram

The band formed back in 2010, but debuted back on June 12, 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment. BTS has been nominated for Grammy multiple times amongst other countless achievements

Debut and achievements of BTS

Source: BTS Instagram

Jungkook has stated that his favourite colour is black. He has been seen wearing black outfits frequently during performances and public appearances. However, he has also expressed an appreciation for red and purple

Jungkook

Source: BTS Instagram

RM, the leader of the K-pop group BTS, has mentioned in interviews that his favourite colour is black. He has also expressed an interest in other dark shades such as navy blue and deep green

RM

Source: RM Instagram

SUGA has mentioned that his favourite colour is white. He wears white clothing frequently with understated accessories. SUGA is also fond of other colours like black and grey

SUGA

Source: SUGA Instagram

V is well-known for his love of the colour purple. He also likes other vibrant colours, such as pink and blue, and enjoys experimenting with different colour combinations in his dressing style

V

Source: V Instagram

Jimin's favourite colour is blue, particularly shades of sky blue and navy. He often wears blue clothing and accessories. He has expressed an interest in other cool colours such as green and purple

Jimin

Source: Jimin Instagram

Jin has stated that his favourite colour is pink. He also likes other bright colours such as orange and yellow

Jin

Source: Jin Instagram

J-Hope has been known to favour the colour green. He has mentioned that he loves all shades, from mint to forest green. J-Hope has expressed an interest in other bright and cheerful colours such as orange, yellow, and pink

J-Hope

Source: J-Hope Instagram

