Phobias are intense, irrational fears of specific objects, situations, or activities that cause anxiety and avoidance.
Phobias
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Take a look at BTS members and their biggest phobias.
BTS Members
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM has mentioned having acrophobia, which is a fear of heights. This phobia can cause anxiety and discomfort when in high places or exposed to great heights.
RM
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin has shared that he has a fear of insects. This fear is known as entomophobia and can lead to avoidance or distress when encountering insects.
Jin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA has not openly discussed any specific phobias. It is important to note that not all individuals have phobias, and SUGA may simply not have shared any fears publicly.
SUGA
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin has mentioned having a fear of heights, similar to RM. Acrophobia can lead to feelings of panic, dizziness, or a sense of being out of control in high places.
Jimin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
V has mentioned having a fear of snakes, known as ophidiophobia. He has also openly discussed his fear of lizards (herpetophobia), bees (apiphobia), mice (musophobia), and ghosts (phasmophobia).
V
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope has been seen getting distressed around bugs of all kinds, relating to his phobia of them.
J-Hope
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Jungkook has not openly discussed any specific phobias. However, he once mentioned being scared to operate a microwave oven causing much confusion and laughter for his fans.
Jungkook
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC