BTS Members And Their Phobias

Sugandha Srivastava

june 20, 2023

Entertainment

Phobias are intense, irrational fears of specific objects, situations, or activities that cause anxiety and avoidance.

 Phobias

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Take a look at BTS members and their biggest phobias.

BTS Members 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

RM has mentioned having acrophobia, which is a fear of heights. This phobia can cause anxiety and discomfort when in high places or exposed to great heights.

RM

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jin has shared that he has a fear of insects. This fear is known as entomophobia and can lead to avoidance or distress when encountering insects.

Jin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

SUGA has not openly discussed any specific phobias. It is important to note that not all individuals have phobias, and SUGA may simply not have shared any fears publicly.

SUGA

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jimin has mentioned having a fear of heights, similar to RM. Acrophobia can lead to feelings of panic, dizziness, or a sense of being out of control in high places.

Jimin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

V has mentioned having a fear of snakes, known as ophidiophobia. He has also openly discussed his fear of lizards (herpetophobia), bees (apiphobia), mice (musophobia), and ghosts (phasmophobia).

V

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

J-Hope has been seen getting distressed around bugs of all kinds, relating to his phobia of them.

J-Hope

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jungkook has not openly discussed any specific phobias. However, he once mentioned being scared to operate a microwave oven causing much confusion and laughter for his fans.

Jungkook

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC 

