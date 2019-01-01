BTS Members As Popular Anime Characters
The members of BTS have expressed their love for anime on numerous occasions. They have mentioned watching and enjoying popular anime series like "Naruto," "One Piece," and "Dragon Ball," among others
BTS as Anime Fans
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Anime References in BTS Content
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
For example, in their music video for "Blood Sweat & Tears," there are visual references to "Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair," which is a novel that inspired the group's early concept
BTS' immense popularity has influenced the anime industry. In 2019, MAPPA studio used BTS' music video for "Fake Love" as inspiration for the opening sequence of the anime series "Zombie Land Saga."
BTS' Influence on Anime
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
L from "Death Note".Both are intelligent and charismatic leaders with a strong sense of justice
RM
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tamaki Suoh from "Ouran HighSchool Host Club". They share a charming and playful personality that attracts others
Jin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Levi Ackerman from "Attack on Titan". Both have a cool and stoic demeanor, excelling in their respective fields
Suga
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Naruto Uzumaki from "Naruto". They both radiate positivity, have a bright personality, and inspire others with their optimism
J-Hope
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Usagi Tsukino from “Sailor Moon”. They both have a warm and compassionate nature, always looking out for others
Jimin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece". They share a free-spirited and adventurous personality, never backing down from challenges
V
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Eren Yeager from "Attack on Titan". They both have a determined and passionate nature, striving for personal growth and achieving their goals
Jungkook
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC