Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 23, 2023

Entertainment

BTS Members As Popular Anime Characters

The members of BTS have expressed their love for anime on numerous occasions. They have mentioned watching and enjoying popular anime series like "Naruto," "One Piece," and "Dragon Ball," among others

BTS as Anime Fans

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Anime References in BTS Content

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

For example, in their music video for "Blood Sweat & Tears," there are visual references to "Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair," which is a novel that inspired the group's early concept

BTS' immense popularity has influenced the anime industry. In 2019, MAPPA studio used BTS' music video for "Fake Love" as inspiration for the opening sequence of the anime series "Zombie Land Saga."

BTS' Influence on Anime

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

L from "Death Note".Both are intelligent and charismatic leaders with a strong sense of justice

RM 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tamaki Suoh from "Ouran HighSchool Host Club". They share a charming and playful personality that attracts others

Jin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Levi Ackerman from "Attack on Titan". Both have a cool and stoic demeanor, excelling in their respective fields

Suga

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Naruto Uzumaki from "Naruto". They both radiate positivity, have a bright personality, and inspire others with their optimism

J-Hope

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Usagi Tsukino from “Sailor Moon”. They both have a warm and compassionate nature, always looking out for others

Jimin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece". They share a free-spirited and adventurous personality, never backing down from challenges

V

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Eren Yeager from "Attack on Titan". They both have a determined and passionate nature, striving for personal growth and achieving their goals

Jungkook 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here