Pratyusha Dash

september 14, 2023

Entertainment

BTS members as romantic K-pop songs

RM's introspective and poetic nature aligns with the heartfelt lyrics and melancholic melody of Spring Day, making it a fitting choice

Image: BTS Official Instagram

RM- Spring Day by BTS

The sweet pop vibe mixed with the feelings of love and support from the ones you love makes this song a good fit for Jin

Image: BTS Official Instagram

Jin- Cotton Candy by Jinyoing

Suga's emotional depth pairs well with the soulful and heartfelt delivery of Eyes, Nose, Lips, which explores themes of love and longing

Image: BTS Official Instagram

Suga - Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang

It is a song made using a minimal beat with the piano riff, a bright, bubbly song about having a crush on someone but not being brave enough to confess. The song's upbeat vibe completely fits with J-Hope

J-Hope- Shine by Pentagon

Image: BTS Official Instagram

This overly sweet and romantic song matches Jimin's vibes as he himself is soft and sweet like peaches and the tone of the song goes well with his flirty but caring nature

Jimin- Peaches by Kai

Image: BTS Official Instagram

V- Hype Boy by NewJeans

Image: BTS Official Instagram

Given the fact that V has openly expressed his love for the song, it will be fit to dedicate the song to the idol. Also, the song’s upbeat vibe and dance tunes match the singer well

Jungkook's passionate and dedicated nature matches the intensity of love and heartbreak conveyed in the song I Will

Image: BTS Official Instagram

Jungkook - I Will by Lee Seung Gi

A soft and gentle track that compares the beauty of love to a butterfly, emphasizing its fragility and grace. This song holds great depth and is used as a comfort by many showcasing the power of music

Image: BTS Official Instagram

BTS- Butterfly

A catchy and upbeat love song with a message of cherishing a special connection with someone just like between BTS and the ARMY

BTS-  Best of Me

Image: BTS Official Instagram

Even though not a romantic song, self-love always comes foremost and that is what is highlighted in Answer: Love Myself by BTS

BTS-  Answer: Love Myself

Image: BTS Official Instagram

