BTS members as romantic K-pop songs
RM's introspective and poetic nature aligns with the heartfelt lyrics and melancholic melody of Spring Day, making it a fitting choice
Image: BTS Official Instagram
RM- Spring Day by BTS
The sweet pop vibe mixed with the feelings of love and support from the ones you love makes this song a good fit for Jin
Image: BTS Official Instagram
Jin- Cotton Candy by Jinyoing
Suga's emotional depth pairs well with the soulful and heartfelt delivery of Eyes, Nose, Lips, which explores themes of love and longing
Image: BTS Official Instagram
Suga - Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang
It is a song made using a minimal beat with the piano riff, a bright, bubbly song about having a crush on someone but not being brave enough to confess. The song's upbeat vibe completely fits with J-Hope
J-Hope- Shine by Pentagon
Image: BTS Official Instagram
This overly sweet and romantic song matches Jimin's vibes as he himself is soft and sweet like peaches and the tone of the song goes well with his flirty but caring nature
Jimin- Peaches by Kai
Image: BTS Official Instagram
V- Hype Boy by NewJeans
Image: BTS Official Instagram
Given the fact that V has openly expressed his love for the song, it will be fit to dedicate the song to the idol. Also, the song’s upbeat vibe and dance tunes match the singer well
Jungkook's passionate and dedicated nature matches the intensity of love and heartbreak conveyed in the song I Will
Image: BTS Official Instagram
Jungkook - I Will by Lee Seung Gi
A soft and gentle track that compares the beauty of love to a butterfly, emphasizing its fragility and grace. This song holds great depth and is used as a comfort by many showcasing the power of music
Image: BTS Official Instagram
BTS- Butterfly
A catchy and upbeat love song with a message of cherishing a special connection with someone just like between BTS and the ARMY
BTS- Best of Me
Image: BTS Official Instagram
Even though not a romantic song, self-love always comes foremost and that is what is highlighted in Answer: Love Myself by BTS
BTS- Answer: Love Myself
Image: BTS Official Instagram