BTS Members' Favorite Food Items

Sugandha Srivastava

june 06, 2023

Entertainment

RM loves this Korean dish made with stir-fried glass noodles and various vegetables, often served as a snack or side dish

Japchae

SUGA is known for being a meat lover, particularly enjoying pork and beef. He has mentioned his preference for meaty dishes

Meat

J-Hope has expressed his fondness for sundae, a Korean blood sausage typically made with pig intestines stuffed with various ingredients

Sundae

Jimin has expressed his love for chicken, particularly Korean fried chicken. It is a popular snack and comfort food in South Korea

Fried Chicken

V has shared his love for green apples, often mentioning them as one of his favorite snacks

Green Apple

Jungkook has expressed his love for bread, enjoying various types such as baguettes and croissants

Bread

Jin has mentioned his love for these food items in various interviews and shows. He has shown a fondness for different types of meat dishes

Lobster, Chicken, Pizza, and Meat

J-Hope and SUGA's love for meat is not unknown. They share their love for Bulgogi, which is a beef or pork dish that is first marinated and then grilled on a barbecue

Bulgogi

Jin, Jimin and V have mentioned their love for samgyeopsal, a popular Korean grilled pork belly dish often enjoyed as a group meal or snack

Samgyeopsal

Even though Churros are not Korean, they are BTS' favorite dessert of all time. The members are often seen enjoying Churros while touring for their concerts

Churros

