RM loves this Korean dish made with stir-fried glass noodles and various vegetables, often served as a snack or side dish
Japchae
Sources: Pexels
SUGA is known for being a meat lover, particularly enjoying pork and beef. He has mentioned his preference for meaty dishes
Meat
J-Hope has expressed his fondness for sundae, a Korean blood sausage typically made with pig intestines stuffed with various ingredients
Sundae
Jimin has expressed his love for chicken, particularly Korean fried chicken. It is a popular snack and comfort food in South Korea
Fried Chicken
V has shared his love for green apples, often mentioning them as one of his favorite snacks
Green Apple
Jungkook has expressed his love for bread, enjoying various types such as baguettes and croissants
Bread
Jin has mentioned his love for these food items in various interviews and shows. He has shown a fondness for different types of meat dishes
Lobster, Chicken, Pizza, and Meat
J-Hope and SUGA's love for meat is not unknown. They share their love for Bulgogi, which is a beef or pork dish that is first marinated and then grilled on a barbecue
Bulgogi
Jin, Jimin and V have mentioned their love for samgyeopsal, a popular Korean grilled pork belly dish often enjoyed as a group meal or snack
Samgyeopsal
Even though Churros are not Korean, they are BTS' favorite dessert of all time. The members are often seen enjoying Churros while touring for their concerts
Churros
