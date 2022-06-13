BTS members' possible military discharge dates

It was on June 13, 2022, when BTS shook the world by announcing that they were taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo projects during their FESTA dinner
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Then after the success of Yet To Come in Busan, on October 16, BTS’ label, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the septet members had applied for cancellation of their exemption from the mandatory military enlistment
In December 2022, BTS’ eldest member Jin commenced his military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on the 13th. He is expected to return by June 2024
Following Jin, BTS member J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023. Now, a corporal in the South Korean military, J-Hope is expected to return in October 2024
The next member to enlist was SUGA on September 22, 2023. However, due to health concerns, SUGA is doing alternative public service instead of combat training. He is expected to mark his return after 21 months in June 2025
The leader of the group RM enlisted alongside fellow member V on 11th December 2023. After completing a term of 18 months, RM is expected to return by June 2025
Though BTS member V enlisted alongside the septet’s leader, RM, upon completion of basic military training, he is expected to join the special task force. He is also likely to return by June 2025
A day after RM and V, Jimin, and Jungkook enlisted together on December 12, 2023. Reportedly, the two will be training under Jin Hyung. Like RM and V, they are also expected to return by June 2025
Standing firm by the promise they made, BTS members have ensured they perform their civic duties in a manner that all of them mark their return by June 2025
As the BTS members devote themselves to serving their country, their loyal ARMYs, continue to cheer on them while eagerly anticipating their favourites’ return in 2025