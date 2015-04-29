Heading 3

BTS members’ self-composed songs 

Released on April 29, 2015, it appears as the sixth track on their third mini album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1, Jimin Jin and V co-wrote this song with the rap line, Pdogg and Hitman Bang

Boyz with Fun 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin co-wrote his WINGS solo track with Slow Rabbit, J-Hope, June, Pdogg, RM, and Hitman Bang 

Awake 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V wrote this song with Slow Rabbit, Pdogg and the rap line 

Hold Me Tight 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

All four vocal liners co-wrote this 2 Cool 4 Skool classic with the rap line and producer Pdogg 

Outro: Circle Room Cypher 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Appearing as the eighth track for their fourth mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in life PT.2, the song is composed by SUGA, Slow Rabbit, Jungkook, Hitman Bang, RM, J-Hope, and Pdogg 

 Autumn Leaves 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin’s WINGS solo was written by Jimin, DOCSKIM, SUMIN, Hitman Bang and Pdogg 

Lie 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

V and Jungkook were both involved in writing this song with Pdogg, Hitman Bang, RM, SUGA and J-Hope 

RUN 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin’s solo project, Tonight is a beautiful lullaby that he co-produced with Slow Rabbit, Hiss Noise and RM 

Tonight 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin composed the music for his solo project Promise with Slow Rabbit, and he wrote the lyrics with RM 

Promise 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

V’s WINGS solo was written by V, Philtre, Slow Rabbit and Hitman Bang 

Stigma 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

