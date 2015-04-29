Released on April 29, 2015, it appears as the sixth track on their third mini album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1, Jimin Jin and V co-wrote this song with the rap line, Pdogg and Hitman Bang
Boyz with Fun
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin co-wrote his WINGS solo track with Slow Rabbit, J-Hope, June, Pdogg, RM, and Hitman Bang
Awake
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V wrote this song with Slow Rabbit, Pdogg and the rap line
Hold Me Tight
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
All four vocal liners co-wrote this 2 Cool 4 Skool classic with the rap line and producer Pdogg
Outro: Circle Room Cypher
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Appearing as the eighth track for their fourth mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in life PT.2, the song is composed by SUGA, Slow Rabbit, Jungkook, Hitman Bang, RM, J-Hope, and Pdogg
Autumn Leaves
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin’s WINGS solo was written by Jimin, DOCSKIM, SUMIN, Hitman Bang and Pdogg
Lie
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V and Jungkook were both involved in writing this song with Pdogg, Hitman Bang, RM, SUGA and J-Hope
RUN
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin’s solo project, Tonight is a beautiful lullaby that he co-produced with Slow Rabbit, Hiss Noise and RM
Tonight
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin composed the music for his solo project Promise with Slow Rabbit, and he wrote the lyrics with RM
Promise
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V’s WINGS solo was written by V, Philtre, Slow Rabbit and Hitman Bang
Stigma
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations