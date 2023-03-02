Heading 3

BTS members slaying the suit look 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 2, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram 

Hottie 

J-Hope surely knows how to raise the temperature 

Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram

Angel 

SUGA looks elegant and gentle in that suit 

Image Credit: Jin’s Instagram

Pleasing

Jin is giving us the white prince vibes in this suit 

Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram

Dashing

BTS’ Jimin looks like a lit bombshell 

Image Credit: V’s Instagram

Appealing 

V’s fashion sense never disappoints anyone 

Image Credit: BTS’ Instagram

Gentleman

Jungkook looks incredibly handsome in that suit 

Image Credit: BTS’ Instagram

Business-mode

RM looks flaming hot in that red suit 

Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram

Pretty 

SUGA is the dream date of many 

Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram

Divine 

J-Hope has that bewitching charm 

Image Credit: Jin’s Instagram

Lovely 

Jin looks the high school crush we all had

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here