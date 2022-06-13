Heading 3

Saumya

January 26, 2024

Entertainment

BTS’ military journey until now

The Announcement: June 13, 2022, marked the day when BTS broke the news that was most dreaded by the ARMYs; BTS taking a break from group activities during their 9th anniversary dinner

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Following their Yet To Come in Busan concert, in October 2022, BTS further announced withdrawing their military exemption applications and initiating their enlistment process

SOURCE: BTS’ Twitter

On December 13, Jin became the first BTS member to enlist in the South Korean military as an active duty soldier. As of January 2024, Jin is serving as Assistant Instructor at the 5th Infantry Division and is expected to return by June 2024

SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram

Swiftly in April 2023 J-Hope embarked on his military journey following a brief period of solo promotions. Currently serving as a Corporal in the South Korean military, J-Hope’s return is anticipated in October 2024

SOURCE: J-Hope’s Instagram

After completing his D-Day World Tour, SUGA quietly enlisted as a private social worker for the military in September 2023, as he was deemed unfit to serve as an active duty soldier due to his soldier injury. He is expected to return in 2025

SOURCE: SUGA’s Instagram

On December 11, 2023, RM marked his military enlistment alongside groupmate V. A month later on January 16, the two graduated as elite military trainees and are expected to return by June 2025

SOURCE: RM’s Instagram

Though V embarked on his military journey alongside RM, post his military graduation, he was spotted leaving for his counter-terrorism training for the Special Duty Team. He is also expected to return with RM in June 2025

SOURCE: RM’s Instagram

Jimin enlisted alongside Jungkook as a companion trainee on December 12, 2023. On January 17, 2024, the duo successfully completed his 5-week basic training

SOURCE: BTS’ Twitter

Following their graduation as military trainees, Jungkook and Jimin reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division to serve as active duty soldiers. Like fellow BTS members, the two are expected to reunite with the group in June 2025

SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram

After completing a glorious mandatory military service, leaving a mark as dignified members of society BTS members will reunite, marking a highly anticipated comeback as a group in 2025

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here