BTS’ military salaries revealed

All seven members of BTS are currently enlisted in the military for their mandatory services. While as soldiers, they cannot actively earn from the main jobs, they still get paid a regular salary by the government
The highest earner in the military among the seven is Jin, the first of them to enlist. As a Sergeant, his monthly salary is reportedly ₩1.00 million KRW (about $775 USD).
J-Hope, the second BTS member to enlist, is currently serving in the Corporal position. He reportedly receives a salary of ₩800,000 KRW (about $620 USD) per month.
The next highest earner is Suga, who is a Private. His monthly earnings are currently at ₩680,000 KRW (about $527 USD), according to reported figures.
Suga is currently staying in his respective barrack, sharing the same space, food, and even pay as the other conscripts of the country
Finally, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who all enlisted between December 11 and 12, are still in the middle of their five-week basic training. During this time, the standard pay of trainees is ₩600,000 KRW (about $465 USD)
Among these four, V’s salary is expected to rise at a higher rate than the others since he will be joining the elite Special Duty Team after his training
In 2024, all BTS members will enjoy a 25% spike in their military wages as a part of the universal pay hike for all conscripts, in line with a planned budget hike
Meanwhile, the BTS members are still raking up passive income as major shareholders of HYBE, which has an accumulated value of ₩100 billion KRW (about $77.5 million USD) as per the stock’s closing price on December 21
Their income from song streams, royalties, commercial endorsements, and album sales also enrich their net worth while they serve.