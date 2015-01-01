Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 24, 2023

Entertainment

BTS music videos with best choreography

The choreography is both catchy and refreshing, effortlessly highlighting each member's strengths

Fake Love

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

The choreography matched the song's power and dynamism perfectly. The captivating moves included complex formations, smooth body rolls, and confident swagger

Mic Drop

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

The choreography is catchy to watch as BTS hits all the beats

DNA

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS pushed the limits with intense energy, and the song’s choreography is truly fire

Fire

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day could be considered the anthem for BTS ARMYs, and its poignant choreography reflects the song's emotional depth, signifying a pivotal shift in BTS' musical journey

Spring Day

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL is a concert anthem that ARMYs would pay just to see live. The energetic dance steps make it impossible not to join in

Idol

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Enhanced by a funky sax sample, BTS' group formations perfectly complement the vibe of the song

Dope

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

ON is a signature BTS song with impressive choreography, unique formations, and a demanding level of stamina

ON

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

The boys executed a dark and sexy concept in this comeback, enhanced by artful formations

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Their intricate modern dance earned the group the Best Male Dance award at the 2015 MelOn Music Awards

 I Need You

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

The septet mastered the chair dance, captivating ARMYs' hearts with sweet moves years ago through their choreography 

Just One Day

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

