BTS music videos with best choreography
The choreography is both catchy and refreshing, effortlessly highlighting each member's strengths
Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The choreography matched the song's power and dynamism perfectly. The captivating moves included complex formations, smooth body rolls, and confident swagger
Mic Drop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The choreography is catchy to watch as BTS hits all the beats
DNA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS pushed the limits with intense energy, and the song’s choreography is truly fire
Fire
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day could be considered the anthem for BTS ARMYs, and its poignant choreography reflects the song's emotional depth, signifying a pivotal shift in BTS' musical journey
Spring Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IDOL is a concert anthem that ARMYs would pay just to see live. The energetic dance steps make it impossible not to join in
Idol
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Enhanced by a funky sax sample, BTS' group formations perfectly complement the vibe of the song
Dope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ON is a signature BTS song with impressive choreography, unique formations, and a demanding level of stamina
ON
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The boys executed a dark and sexy concept in this comeback, enhanced by artful formations
Blood, Sweat and Tears
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Their intricate modern dance earned the group the Best Male Dance award at the 2015 MelOn Music Awards
I Need You
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The septet mastered the chair dance, captivating ARMYs' hearts with sweet moves years ago through their choreography
Just One Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC