Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

BTS quotes to help you have a better day

Popularity is a bubble. It’s a mountain: you can go up really hard but walk down really fast – RM

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that– Jin

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Even if it’s a road of thorns, we still run– Suga

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

The key to companionship is trust. We wouldn’t have come this far if we didn’t trust each other– J-Hope

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

 When things get hard, stop for a while and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world– V

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Living without passion is like being dead– Jungkook

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Never give up on a dream that you’ve been chasing almost your whole life– Jimin

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Back yourself and look at the mirror. If you want to be a piece, make it an original– RM

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not so perfect, but so beautiful– Jin

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them– J-Hope

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here