BTS quotes to help you have a better day
Popularity is a bubble. It’s a mountain: you can go up really hard but walk down really fast – RM
Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that– Jin
Even if it’s a road of thorns, we still run– Suga
The key to companionship is trust. We wouldn’t have come this far if we didn’t trust each other– J-Hope
When things get hard, stop for a while and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world– V
Living without passion is like being dead– Jungkook
Never give up on a dream that you’ve been chasing almost your whole life– Jimin
Back yourself and look at the mirror. If you want to be a piece, make it an original– RM
Not so perfect, but so beautiful– Jin
When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them– J-Hope
