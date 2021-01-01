Heading 3

BTS recommended K-dramas

J-Hope said on VLive that he really liked how the love story unfolded, finding it touching. He also mentioned in a  that he hopes to have a similar experience in his own life

Image source- tvN

Crash Landing on You- J-Hope

Jungkook shared on Instagram that he was watching a scene from the K-drama and became fan immediately

Image source- tvN

Twenty Five Twenty One- Jungkook

RM from BTS eagerly shared his anticipation for the K-drama finale with fans, rushing home to watch. Suga, also a fan, mentioned RM insisted he watch it first. Jin has previously expressed his fandom for the drama too

Image source- JTBC

Sky Castle- RM, Suga, Jin

V widely known as Taehyung, enthusiastically embraced the K-drama hype, even dressing up as a guard from the show during BTS's Permission To Dance performance in LA in 2021

Image source- Netflix

Squid Game-V

During a live chat with fans, BTS' RM shared some of his favorites, highlighting his enjoyment of Song Kang's apocalyptic drama, expressing that it's definitely worth watching

Image source- Netflix

Sweet Home- RM

Jimin told his fans that he liked historical drama because it had a bit of spookiness, making it more interesting for him

Image source- Netflix

Kingdom- Jimin

BTS' V recommended the K-drama for its special connection — his best friend Park Seo-joon stars in a leading role, and V himself contributed to the OST with the song Sweet Night

Image source- JTBC

Itaewon Class- V

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post, Jungkook revealed he's keeping up with the show, expressing his interest and engagement in the ongoing drama

Image source- SBS TV

Business Proposal- Jungkook

V eagerly awaits the next episode of the K-drama Our Blues. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his anticipation, urging the show's creators to release the upcoming episode soon

Image source- tvN

Our Blues- V

In response to a fan's inquiry, Jungkook revealed his current Netflix series preference, highlighting The Glory. During his reply, he playfully re-enacted the iconic Bravo scene from the show

Image source- Netflix

The Glory- Jungkook

