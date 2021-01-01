BTS recommended K-dramas
J-Hope said on VLive that he really liked how the love story unfolded, finding it touching. He also mentioned in a that he hopes to have a similar experience in his own life
Image source- tvN
Crash Landing on You- J-Hope
Jungkook shared on Instagram that he was watching a scene from the K-drama and became fan immediately
Image source- tvN
Twenty Five Twenty One- Jungkook
RM from BTS eagerly shared his anticipation for the K-drama finale with fans, rushing home to watch. Suga, also a fan, mentioned RM insisted he watch it first. Jin has previously expressed his fandom for the drama too
Image source- JTBC
Sky Castle- RM, Suga, Jin
V widely known as Taehyung, enthusiastically embraced the K-drama hype, even dressing up as a guard from the show during BTS's Permission To Dance performance in LA in 2021
Image source- Netflix
Squid Game-V
During a live chat with fans, BTS' RM shared some of his favorites, highlighting his enjoyment of Song Kang's apocalyptic drama, expressing that it's definitely worth watching
Image source- Netflix
Sweet Home- RM
Jimin told his fans that he liked historical drama because it had a bit of spookiness, making it more interesting for him
Image source- Netflix
Kingdom- Jimin
BTS' V recommended the K-drama for its special connection — his best friend Park Seo-joon stars in a leading role, and V himself contributed to the OST with the song Sweet Night
Image source- JTBC
Itaewon Class- V
In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post, Jungkook revealed he's keeping up with the show, expressing his interest and engagement in the ongoing drama
Image source- SBS TV
Business Proposal- Jungkook
V eagerly awaits the next episode of the K-drama Our Blues. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his anticipation, urging the show's creators to release the upcoming episode soon
Image source- tvN
Our Blues- V
In response to a fan's inquiry, Jungkook revealed his current Netflix series preference, highlighting The Glory. During his reply, he playfully re-enacted the iconic Bravo scene from the show
Image source- Netflix
The Glory- Jungkook