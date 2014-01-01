BTS' RM's 10 best leader moments
The speech delivered by BTS, with RM addressing the UN, rightfully holds the first spot for its profound impact on countless lives. He was quoted saying, “No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.”
RM’s speech at the United Nations
In an interview, J-Hope was asked, "Which K-pop group will break out in the US?" RM quietly warned J-Hope in Korean to “be careful” before answering, showcasing his leadership skills
Answering questions
BTS won Artist of the Year, delighting members and fans. While RM was expected to accept the award, he graciously passed it to J-Hope, highlighting his role as the lead dancer and choreographer
MAMA 2016 Acceptance Speech
In a Burn The Stage episode, the group revealed J-Hope's pre-debut thoughts of leaving. RM, the leader, told BIGHIT they couldn't debut without J-Hope
Stopping J-Hope’s exit
In 2014, Bang PD, pranked RM on Mnet's 4 This Show. He asked RM if he preferred a solo debut over staying with BTS during their tough times. RM's instant and heartfelt choice to stick with BTS still touches ARMYs
Bang PD’s prank
Handling fights
RM demonstrated his leadership abilities by intervening in a dispute between V and Jin, which revolved around a performance-related issue. RM effectively diffused the tension and ensured that everyone remained calm
RM maintains a humble demeanor when discussing his role as a leader. He frequently attributes his effectiveness as a leader to the contributions of the other members, emphasizing their importance in the team
Putting members before him
Jihoon, a former BIGHIT MUSIC trainee, shared a story from their early days when RM, in a leadership role, gathered everyone and stressed the importance of healthy competition and cooperation among trainees
Helping fellow trainees
In a memorable moment, RM addressed a question about a potential Justin Bieber collaboration, stating that it's not a dream; and that they are in the same company amounting towards his headstrong replies
Working with Justin Bieber
Along with being there for BTS, RM as a leader has always made sure to be there for ARMYs. Using words like “Please use BTS to love yourself" he has always encouraged them to love themselves
Taking care of ARMY
