BTS' RM’s Fitness Routine

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 05, 2023

Entertainment

RM posts pictures on his Instagram stories featuring all his workout routines.

Regular updates

Source: RM Instagram

The workout plans include barbell thrusts, wall ball shots, box jumps and handstand push-ups

Workout Plan

Source: RM Instagram

According to RM's post, he had to do 10 repetitions in one set of each exercise, with a rest of 2 minutes between the first two and last two routines

Details Of The Sets

Source: RM Instagram

Hip thrusts are a compound exercise that primarily targets the gluteal muscles, including the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus

Benefits of Hip Thrusts

Source: RM Instagram

Wall ball shots elevate your heart rate and enhance cardiovascular endurance

Benefits of Wall Ball Shots

Source: RM Instagram

Box jumps engage and strengthen the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, abductors, adductors, and calves

Benefits of Box Jumps

Source: RM Instagram

Handstand push-ups enhance both upper-body strength and body awareness

Benefits of Handstand Push-ups

Source: RM Instagram

According to RM’s plan, he performs a 5-minute manual treadmill session, two wall-supported handstands, and warms up the upper body

Pre-Workout Routine

Source: RM Instagram

RM utilizes HIIT workouts for building endurance, strength, and fat burning through alternating high-intensity and lower-intensity movements

HIIT Workouts

Source: RM Instagram

RM and fellow BTS members inspire others to try to maintain not only their physical but also their mental health

Mental Health Care

Source: RM Instagram

