RM posts pictures on his Instagram stories featuring all his workout routines.
Regular updates
Source: RM Instagram
The workout plans include barbell thrusts, wall ball shots, box jumps and handstand push-ups
Workout Plan
According to RM's post, he had to do 10 repetitions in one set of each exercise, with a rest of 2 minutes between the first two and last two routines
Details Of The Sets
Hip thrusts are a compound exercise that primarily targets the gluteal muscles, including the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus
Benefits of Hip Thrusts
Wall ball shots elevate your heart rate and enhance cardiovascular endurance
Benefits of Wall Ball Shots
Box jumps engage and strengthen the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, abductors, adductors, and calves
Benefits of Box Jumps
Handstand push-ups enhance both upper-body strength and body awareness
Benefits of Handstand Push-ups
According to RM’s plan, he performs a 5-minute manual treadmill session, two wall-supported handstands, and warms up the upper body
Pre-Workout Routine
RM utilizes HIIT workouts for building endurance, strength, and fat burning through alternating high-intensity and lower-intensity movements
HIIT Workouts
RM and fellow BTS members inspire others to try to maintain not only their physical but also their mental health
Mental Health Care
