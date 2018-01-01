Heading 3

BTS: RM’s solo collaborations

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

RM’s latest feature on the South Korean collective was a banger!

Balming Tiger

Image: Balming Tiger

Image: HYBE

Warren G

The famed producer was one of the first to appreciate and work with RM on a solo project.

Image: HYBE

‘Change’ was heavily praised for being a well-worded joint project between the two.

Wale

Image: Getty Images

As RM began finding his own color, his art also spread wider than ever.

Fall Out Boy

Image: News1

RM often called him one of his biggest inspirations and it followed up with another collab alongside MFBTY.

Tiger JK

Image: Getty Images

The duo has worked with RM twice so far, once in 2018 and then in 2019, both being meaningful releases.

Honne

Image: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Creating Seoul Town Road off of the viral Old Town Road and then performing at the Grammys for the first time, they have a long history.

Arguably one of the best joint releases by RM, one cannot forget the charm of WINTER FLOWER and the craze it ensued.

Younha

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

While being a BTS member himself and having worked together for over a decade, People has earned our Respect!

SUGA

Image: Getty Images

The two acts have teased a possible upcoming collaboration.

Pharell Williams

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: End of 2022 K-dramas to look forward to 

Click Here