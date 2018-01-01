RM’s latest feature on the South Korean collective was a banger!
Balming Tiger
Warren G
The famed producer was one of the first to appreciate and work with RM on a solo project.
‘Change’ was heavily praised for being a well-worded joint project between the two.
Wale
As RM began finding his own color, his art also spread wider than ever.
Fall Out Boy
RM often called him one of his biggest inspirations and it followed up with another collab alongside MFBTY.
Tiger JK
The duo has worked with RM twice so far, once in 2018 and then in 2019, both being meaningful releases.
Honne
Lil Nas X
Creating Seoul Town Road off of the viral Old Town Road and then performing at the Grammys for the first time, they have a long history.
Arguably one of the best joint releases by RM, one cannot forget the charm of WINTER FLOWER and the craze it ensued.
Younha
While being a BTS member himself and having worked together for over a decade, People has earned our Respect!
SUGA
The two acts have teased a possible upcoming collaboration.
Pharell Williams
