BTS’ RM’s Top Instagram posts from 2022

Vedangi Joshi

jan 29, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

Lovely

Those gorgeous eyes have melted many hearts

The pure white prince shining in the sunlight

Sunshine 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram / BIGHIT MUSIC 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

He really has a magical voice 

Melodious 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

Flying yoga has never interested us so much before

Heart-fluttering

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

He’s giving off a strong boyfriend vibe

Peace 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

Sweet 

Everyone has dreamed of this beautiful date 

RM's a gentleman even while making a pouty face

Cutie 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

Happy face 

A smile that can brighten your day even more 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

He really is the hottest on stage

Handsome 

