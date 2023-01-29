Heading 3
BTS’ RM’s Top Instagram posts from 2022
Vedangi Joshi
jan 29, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
Lovely
Those gorgeous eyes have melted many hearts
The pure white prince shining in the sunlight
Sunshine
Image Credit: RM's Instagram / BIGHIT MUSIC
Best spy K-dramas to watch on weekend
Top Korean BL dramas
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
He really has a magical voice
Melodious
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
Flying yoga has never interested us so much before
Heart-fluttering
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
He’s giving off a strong boyfriend vibe
Peace
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
Sweet
Everyone has dreamed of this beautiful date
RM's a gentleman even while making a pouty face
Cutie
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
Happy face
A smile that can brighten your day even more
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
He really is the hottest on stage
Handsome
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.