Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 21 2023

Entertainment

BTS' second contract renewal explained

All seven BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have officially extended their contracts with HYBE

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS renews contract

The news came on September 20. This will be their second contract renewal with their agency

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Second renewal

Since their debut in June 2013, they proactively extended their contracts with HYBE in October 2018, well before the initial agreements were set to expire

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Last renewal in 2018

HYBE issued a statement confirming the extension of exclusive contracts for all seven BTS members through a board of directors' resolution

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

HYBE issues statement

RM, the leader of the group BTS personally made the announcement through his Instagram account

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM shares the news

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' RM shared a sneak peek of the group's contract renewal on his Instagram stories on September 20, offering a brief glimpse of the agreement

RM shares photos on his personal Instagram

RM posted another story on Instagram, tagging the official BTS account and including the words ARMY and 2025 alongside purple hearts, hinting at a future reunion with their fanbase

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM celebrates with ARMY

On September 20, as HYBE announced their contract renewal, it was revealed that BIGHIT MUSIC donated 1 billion won to UNICEF's Korean Committee, in continuation of their LOVE MYSELF campaign launched in November 2017

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS donates to Korean Committee

The charity by BIGHIT MUSIC was made in the name of ARMY to show their love and support for the fans and BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

HYBE donated in name of BTS and ARMY

The group plans to reunite with their fans in 2025 after fulfilling their mandatory military service duties

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS will reunite in 2025

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here