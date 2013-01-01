BTS' second contract renewal explained
All seven BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have officially extended their contracts with HYBE
The news came on September 20. This will be their second contract renewal with their agency
Since their debut in June 2013, they proactively extended their contracts with HYBE in October 2018, well before the initial agreements were set to expire
HYBE issued a statement confirming the extension of exclusive contracts for all seven BTS members through a board of directors' resolution
RM, the leader of the group BTS personally made the announcement through his Instagram account
BTS' RM shared a sneak peek of the group's contract renewal on his Instagram stories on September 20, offering a brief glimpse of the agreement
RM posted another story on Instagram, tagging the official BTS account and including the words ARMY and 2025 alongside purple hearts, hinting at a future reunion with their fanbase
On September 20, as HYBE announced their contract renewal, it was revealed that BIGHIT MUSIC donated 1 billion won to UNICEF's Korean Committee, in continuation of their LOVE MYSELF campaign launched in November 2017
The charity by BIGHIT MUSIC was made in the name of ARMY to show their love and support for the fans and BTS
The group plans to reunite with their fans in 2025 after fulfilling their mandatory military service duties
