K-pop albums that charted top 10 on BB 200

Her EP, released on September 18, 2017, achieved a peak position of #7 on the Billboard 200 and garnered 18,000 traditional album sales in the U.S., marking a significant milestone in the group's global success
BTS' Love Yourself:
Tear, released on May 18, 2018, became a groundbreaking success, debuting at #1 on the US Billboard 200 and earning 135,000 album-equivalent units. It marked a historic achievement for BTS as the first Korean album to top the US albums chart
BTS' Love Yourself:
Answer, released on August 24, 2018, debuted at number one in various countries. It made history by spending 100 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, a record for a Korean album
BTS' Love Yourself:
Persona, released on April 12, 2019, debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, marking their third number-one album in less than a year. It sold 3.2 million copies sold in one month in South Korea
BTS' Map of the Soul:
SuperM's self-titled debut EP, released on October 4, 2019, made history by debuting at number one on the United States' Billboard 200 chart, establishing them as the first Korean act to achieve this feat with a debut release
Monsta X's first English-language studio album, All About Luv, featuring collaborations with French Montana, Pitbull, and will.i.am, was released on February 14, 2020. It secured a position at number five on the US Billboard 200
7, released on February 21, 2020, achieved global success, topping charts in over 20 countries and became the best-selling album of 2020 worldwide, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 with 422,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
BTS' Map of the Soul:
NCT 127's Neo Zone, released on March 6, 2020, impressed with its diverse genres, including hip hop and R&B, and earned commercial success. It marked their first top-five entry on the Billboard 200 with 87,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold
SuperM's Super One, released on September 25, 2020, debuted impressively at number two on the US Billboard 200 with 104,000 album-equivalent units, marking their second top-three entry on the chart
Released on October 2, 2020, BLACKPINK's The Album debuted impressively at number two on the US Billboard 200, making history as the highest-charting female Korean album and the best-charting album by an all-female group since 2008