BTS' unique music style is influenced by US hip-hop and the members’ musical inspirations, shaping their composition, lyrics, and emotions
BTS’ Influences And Style
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
The song ‘Butterfly’ by BTS reflects one of the storylines in Murakami's ‘Kafka On The Shore,’ and RM makes a direct reference to the novel in his rap verse
Butterfly – Kafka On The Shore
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' second studio album ‘Wings’ drew inspiration from Hermann Hesse's ‘Demian’ and references to the novel were featured in their music video for ‘Blood Sweat & Tears,’ which captured the attention of fans
Blood Sweat & Tears – Demian
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' music has literary references like the ‘Omelas’ sign in ‘Spring Day’ MV. It's linked to a story where a city's peace is based on a child's suffering. The MV hints at this, with Jungkook rumored to be the child
Spring Day – The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin's intro revives a popular poem about becoming someone's flower. It represents the desire to be validated in the eyes of loved ones
Serendipity – Flower
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This song exclusively for fans describes ARMY's dedication with humor, comparing it to the spell of Pied Piper on children of Hamelin
Pied Piper – The Pied Piper Of Hamelin
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Murakami and BTS team up again! The lyrics of ‘Sea’ paint a BTS-inspired world, hinting at the dystopian novel. The hidden track includes a line from the book – “Wherever there’s hope, there’s a trial”
Sea – 1Q84
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' song ‘Magic Shop’ was inspired by Dr. Doty's autobiography, which introduces a magic shop that helps people change their lives. In the song, BTS sees themselves as ARMY's magic shop, offering comfort and encouragement
Magic Shop – Into The Magic Shop
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' hit ‘Anpanman’ is a literal adaptation of the famous superhero comic book turned anime. The song has uplifting lyrics and amusing choreography, featuring the hero bun man throughout, bringing back memories from childhood
Anpanman – Anpanman
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
This was inspired by Carl Jung's Map of the Soul, as explored in a self-help book. RM's ‘Persona’ introduces the album, highlighting the psyche's components in lyrics and visuals, with details like a school board in the MV
Persona – Jung’s Map Of The Soul: An Introduction
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC