BTS Songs And Their Inspiration

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 11, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' unique music style is influenced by US hip-hop and the members’ musical inspirations, shaping their composition, lyrics, and emotions

BTS’ Influences And Style

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The song ‘Butterfly’ by BTS reflects one of the storylines in Murakami's ‘Kafka On The Shore,’ and RM makes a direct reference to the novel in his rap verse

Butterfly – Kafka On The Shore

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' second studio album ‘Wings’ drew inspiration from Hermann Hesse's ‘Demian’ and references to the novel were featured in their music video for ‘Blood Sweat & Tears,’ which captured the attention of fans

Blood Sweat & Tears – Demian

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' music has literary references like the ‘Omelas’ sign in ‘Spring Day’ MV. It's linked to a story where a city's peace is based on a child's suffering. The MV hints at this, with Jungkook rumored to be the child

Spring Day – The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin's intro revives a popular poem about becoming someone's flower. It represents the desire to be validated in the eyes of loved ones

Serendipity – Flower

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

This song exclusively for fans describes ARMY's dedication with humor, comparing it to the spell of Pied Piper on children of Hamelin

Pied Piper – The Pied Piper Of Hamelin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Murakami and BTS team up again! The lyrics of ‘Sea’ paint a BTS-inspired world, hinting at the dystopian novel. The hidden track includes a line from the book – “Wherever there’s hope, there’s a trial”

Sea – 1Q84

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' song ‘Magic Shop’ was inspired by Dr. Doty's autobiography, which introduces a magic shop that helps people change their lives. In the song, BTS sees themselves as ARMY's magic shop, offering comfort and encouragement

Magic Shop – Into The Magic Shop

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' hit ‘Anpanman’ is a literal adaptation of the famous superhero comic book turned anime. The song has uplifting lyrics and amusing choreography, featuring the hero bun man throughout, bringing back memories from childhood

Anpanman – Anpanman

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

This was inspired by Carl Jung's Map of the Soul, as explored in a self-help book. RM's ‘Persona’ introduces the album, highlighting the psyche's components in lyrics and visuals, with details like a school board in the MV

Persona – Jung’s Map Of The Soul: An Introduction

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

