BTS songs for
this autumn
A melancholic masterpiece echoing the beauty of falling leaves. BTS's emotive vocals and reflective lyrics create a serene atmosphere perfect for the season's introspection.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Autumn Leaves
A gentle ballad capturing the delicate essence of autumn. BTS's ethereal harmonies and poetic lyrics mirror the fleeting beauty of butterflies in the fall breeze.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butterfly
Jimin's soothing vocals in this love song create a dreamy atmosphere. The melody and lyrics beautifully encapsulate the feeling of falling for someone amidst autumn's enchanting aura.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Serendipity
A cozy anthem celebrating the simple joys of coffee dates. BTS's warm vocals and rhythmic beats make this track perfect for lazy autumn afternoons.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Coffee
A timeless ballad capturing the bittersweet beauty of longing. BTS's emotional vocals and poetic lyrics mirror the nostalgic feelings often associated with autumn.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day
With a playful melody and whimsical lyrics, this track becomes an ode to balancing responsibilities and indulging in autumn's magical escapades.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pied Piper
A celestial love song by Jin, expressing devotion with dreamy melodies. The lyrics and soothing vocals create a serene atmosphere perfect for autumn stargazing.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Moon
A comforting anthem to find solace in difficult times. BTS's uplifting message and the melody create a magical ambiance, making it ideal for cozy autumn nights.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Magic Shop
A playful love song filled with youthful energy. The catchy beats and flirtatious lyrics make it an upbeat addition to your autumn playlist.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dimple
A euphoric anthem celebrating joy and love. BTS's uplifting vocals and the vibrant melody create a dreamlike atmosphere perfect for the vibrant colors of autumn.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria