Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

BTS songs perfect for Christmas 

BTS’ V’s OST for Our Beloved Summer is perfect for the cozy Christmas mood

Christmas Tree

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Japanese release, Crystal Snow has a serene melody that captures the magic of winter and the holiday season

Crystal Snow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

In Snow Flower’s lyrics, there's a wish for a serene pause, allowing an embrace amid flowers. V desires to be greeted by the beauty of falling snow making it fit for holidays

Snow Flower

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This upbeat and energetic track remade just for the holidays is perfect for adding a lively vibe to your Christmas celebration

Dynamite (Holiday Remix)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Christmas Love is a digital single by Jimin, offering a comforting release for fans navigating a challenging holiday season

Christmas Love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

While not explicitly a Christmas song, the emotional, cozy and melodic nature of Spring Day makes it a suitable addition for reflective moments during the holidays

Spring Day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V's solo track Winter Bear is a soulful and soothing choice that complements the cozy atmosphere of Christmas

Winter Bear

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Awake (Christmas Ver.) is an unofficial song by Jin, released on December 4, 2016, serving as the Christmas version of the original track Awake

Awake Christmas Version

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A reflective and comforting song that aligns with the warm mood and aesthetics often associated with the holiday season

Life Goes On

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its beautiful melody and uplifting lyrics, this song adds a touch of warmth and hope to the holiday season

 Mikrokosmos

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here