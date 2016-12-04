BTS songs perfect for Christmas
BTS’ V’s OST for Our Beloved Summer is perfect for the cozy Christmas mood
Christmas Tree
BTS’ Japanese release, Crystal Snow has a serene melody that captures the magic of winter and the holiday season
Crystal Snow
In Snow Flower’s lyrics, there's a wish for a serene pause, allowing an embrace amid flowers. V desires to be greeted by the beauty of falling snow making it fit for holidays
Snow Flower
This upbeat and energetic track remade just for the holidays is perfect for adding a lively vibe to your Christmas celebration
Dynamite (Holiday Remix)
Christmas Love is a digital single by Jimin, offering a comforting release for fans navigating a challenging holiday season
Christmas Love
While not explicitly a Christmas song, the emotional, cozy and melodic nature of Spring Day makes it a suitable addition for reflective moments during the holidays
Spring Day
V's solo track Winter Bear is a soulful and soothing choice that complements the cozy atmosphere of Christmas
Winter Bear
Awake (Christmas Ver.) is an unofficial song by Jin, released on December 4, 2016, serving as the Christmas version of the original track Awake
Awake Christmas Version
A reflective and comforting song that aligns with the warm mood and aesthetics often associated with the holiday season
Life Goes On
With its beautiful melody and uplifting lyrics, this song adds a touch of warmth and hope to the holiday season
Mikrokosmos
