This poignant track explores feelings of longing and nostalgia, serving as a metaphor for the longing for a lost loved one or a better time.
Spring Day
A hauntingly beautiful ballad that delves into themes of loneliness and the pain of unrequited love.
The Truth Untold
A song about seeking solace and rescue from the difficulties and hardships of life.
Save Me
This introspective track tackles the feeling of isolation and loneliness, drawing parallels to the enigmatic calls of a lonely whale.
Whalien 52
A soulful song that expresses the turmoil and confusion within a relationship, capturing the bittersweet essence of emotional struggles.
Let Me Know
A soothing track with melancholic undertones that mirrors the feeling of rain as a metaphor for tears and emotional release.
Rain
This song explores the vulnerability and desire for emotional support during challenging times.
Hold Me Tight
A metaphorical song that portrays the delicate beauty and fragility of life, offering a sense of comfort during tough moments.
Butterfly
With introspective lyrics and a mellow melody, this song reflects on the transitory nature of relationships and the passing of time.
Autumn Leaves
A heartfelt anthem of hope and solidarity, providing encouragement during difficult times by reminding listeners that they are not alone.
2! 3!
