Heading 3

BTS Songs Perfect For Gloomy Days

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 24, 2023

Entertainment

This poignant track explores feelings of longing and nostalgia, serving as a metaphor for the longing for a lost loved one or a better time.

Spring Day

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A hauntingly beautiful ballad that delves into themes of loneliness and the pain of unrequited love.

The Truth Untold

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A song about seeking solace and rescue from the difficulties and hardships of life.

Save Me

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

This introspective track tackles the feeling of isolation and loneliness, drawing parallels to the enigmatic calls of a lonely whale.

Whalien 52

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A soulful song that expresses the turmoil and confusion within a relationship, capturing the bittersweet essence of emotional struggles.

Let Me Know

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A soothing track with melancholic undertones that mirrors the feeling of rain as a metaphor for tears and emotional release.

Rain

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

This song explores the vulnerability and desire for emotional support during challenging times.

Hold Me Tight

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A metaphorical song that portrays the delicate beauty and fragility of life, offering a sense of comfort during tough moments.

Butterfly

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

With introspective lyrics and a mellow melody, this song reflects on the transitory nature of relationships and the passing of time.

Autumn Leaves

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

A heartfelt anthem of hope and solidarity, providing encouragement during difficult times by reminding listeners that they are not alone.

2! 3!

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here