The boys' debut single showcased a tough hip-hop image with a message about young people not striving for their goals.
No More Dream
Boy In Luv is a perfect love song, with unique beats and dance moves. The school-themed music video matches the Skool Luv Affair album. The song and choreography became so popular that they were featured in K-dramas like Goblin.
Boy In Luv
BTS showcased their skills and teamwork in ‘Save Me’ music video, shot in one take under challenging weather conditions, making it one of their best performances.
Save Me
’War of Hormone’ is a popular song from BTS's Dark & Wild album, with a music video showcasing their transition to exploring female admiration.
War of Hormone
The ‘Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ era marked a shift in BTS' music, embracing the challenges and joys of youth, showcasing their maturing sound, and gaining widespread recognition as artists.
The Most Beautiful Moment In My Life
BTS achieved their first hit with this single, earning music show wins and charting success. The music video, their first non-performance one, featured storytelling and introduced theories for ARMY to analyze.
I Need U
’Fire’ topped the Billboard World Digital Songs chart and winning multiple music show awards. The music video reached one million views in six hours, a record at the time.
Fire
‘Spring Day’ transformed BTS' slower, melodic songs, winning Song of the Year and prompting theories about its meaning and tribute to the Sewol Ferry tragedy.
Spring Day
During the ‘Wings’ era, each of the seven members of BTS performed a solo song, showcasing their musical development and confidence, which became fan favorites.
Wings/ You Never Walk Alone
Considered a BTS classic, this single became their first domestic hit and won multiple awards. The stylized music video and choreography by Keone Madrid became fan favorites and sparked theories and concepts.
Blood Sweat & Tears
